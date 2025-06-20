Top-Rated Truck Accident Attorney, Paul Greenberg, Cautions Illinois Drivers of Increased Risk of Fatal Truck Accidents in Summer Months

Chicago, Illinois – As summer unfolds, the streets of Chicago and highways across the nation face a troubling trend: July and August are historically the months with the highest number of fatal truck accidents. With increased traffic and the hustle of vacation travel, the risks associated with sharing the road with large trucks and 18-wheelers become even more pronounced.

Paul Greenberg, Managing Member of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, emphasizes the importance of heightened awareness during this critical time. “The summer months are not just about enjoying vacations; they also bring a spike in road activity, which can lead to dangerous conditions,” Greenberg noted. “Drivers need to be extra vigilant when navigating around large trucks, which are significantly more challenging to maneuver than standard vehicles.”

According to data from the National Safety Council, large truck crashes have been on the rise, accounting for a substantial portion of all motor vehicle fatalities. The statistics reveal that a significant percentage of these accidents occur during the summer months when road usage peaks. Greenberg points out that several factors contribute to this trend, including increased commercial shipping, tourist traffic, and changing weather conditions like rain storms that can affect driving safety.

“The sheer size and weight of trucks mean that when accidents do occur, the consequences can be catastrophic. It’s crucial for all drivers to maintain a safe distance, avoid distractions, and exercise patience when sharing the road with larger vehicles,” Greenberg advises. “Understanding the limitations of trucks, such as their longer stopping distances and wider turns, can make a significant difference in preventing accidents.”

In addition to urging caution among drivers, the top-rated truck accident attorneys of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg advocate for improved road safety measures, including better training for commercial drivers and stricter enforcement of regulations governing truck operations. “We believe that a proactive approach can lead to safer highways for everyone,” Greenberg stated.

As Illinois residents gear up for summer plans, Greenberg encourages everyone to prioritize safety. “Awareness is key. By staying informed and vigilant, we can all contribute to safer roadways,” he concluded.

As the summer months approach, the message is clear: awareness and caution are essential for the safety of all road users, especially as the risk of fatal truck accidents escalates.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

