Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Election of Directors
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OVER U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) today announced that at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes “For”
|% Votes “For”
|Votes “Against”
|% of Votes “Against”
|Geoffrey Bledin
|7,644,314
|98.20%
|139,787
|1.80%
|Eli Dadouch
|7,715,534
|99.12%
|68,567
|0.88%
|Morris Fischtein
|7,662,671
|98.44%
|121,430
|1.56%
|Stanley Goldfarb
|7,648,442
|98.26%
|135,659
|1.74%
|Victoria Granovski
|7,667,410
|98.50%
|116,691
|1.50%
|Anthony Heller
|7,572,084
|97.28%
|212,017
|2.72%
|Jonathan Mair
|7,665,597
|98.48%
|118,504
|1.52%
|Hon. Francis Newbould
|7,696,345
|98.87%
|87,756
|1.13%
|Hon. Joe Oliver, P.C.
|7,687,108
|98.75%
|96,993
|1.25%
|Keith Ray
|7,696,239
|98.87%
|87,862
|1.13%
|Lawrence Shulman
|7,676,667
|98.62%
|107,434
|1.38%
|Michael Warner
|7,678,336
|98.64%
|105,765
|1.36%
* The number of votes disclosed reflects proxies received by management of the Corporation in advance of the Meeting.
All other matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Corporation on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT THE CORPORATION
Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®
The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, The Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of Corporation, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, supplemental information is available on Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.
For further information, please contact:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
Eli Dadouch
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.