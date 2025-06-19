Premier Health Announces a Strategic Review Process to Enhance Shareholder Value

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian health tech company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has initiated a formal strategic review process to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives available to it with a view to continuing to enhance shareholder value.

The Company has retained Leede Financial Inc. as its financial advisor to assist in this review. The Board has not set a definitive timetable to complete the strategic review process, nor has it made any decisions related to any potential strategic alternatives at this time. Premier Health does not currently intend to disclose further developments with respect to this process, unless and until it is determined that disclosure is appropriate or necessary. There can be no assurances as to the outcome or timing of such review, or whether any particular transaction may be pursued or consummated.

As the Board conducts its review, the management team remains focused on delivering organic growth and continuity of service to its stakeholders across Canada.

In connection with this process, the Board of Directors has approved a targeted retention and incentive framework for certain key executives. These measures, that replace the existing bonus program, are intended to ensure operational continuity and align management objectives with shareholder value creation during the strategic review process.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

