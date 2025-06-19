LATAM Women's HSDD Treatment Market Sees Steady Growth to $170 Million (3.8% CAGR)

Hyposexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women is defined as deficiency or lack of sexual fantasies and desire of sexual activity.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently said " LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market by Treatment Type and Sales Channel: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027," the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market size accounted for $131 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $170 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.♦ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -• Since announcements of the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic, several countries across the globe adopted lockdown and asked to observe social distancing as a preventive measure to curb the spread. This resulted in decline in logistic services.• On the other hand, the majority of the healthcare professionals and systems focused their attention on treating Covid-19 patients. Thus, most of the HSDD patients had to reschedule their doctor appointments.The market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and internet retailers based on the sales channel. In 2019, the hospitals sector led the market, accounting for nearly 50% of the total. However, the sector for clinics is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the course of the forecast period.The treatment market for LATAM women with hypoactive sex desire disorder is examined across a number of areas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and the rest of LATAM. In 2019, the Brazilian market, which made up more than one-third of the market, held the largest stake. But from 2020 to 2027, the market in all of Argentina is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR of 7.7%.♦ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• Aurobindo Pharma,• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,• GlaxoSmithKline Plc,• Mylan N.V.,• Novartis AG,• Palatin Technologies, Inc.,• Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and• Zydus Cadila.Lockdowns had an adverse impact on every type of business in Latin America. For instance, non-essential businesses such as retail business that operate with a physical location with access to public were closed. Furthermore, non-essential construction was also halted, recreational and entertainment businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, art centers, race tracks, salon, and public & private social clubs were also closed under the lock downs. However, essential businesses such as grocery stores, chemist stores, hospitals, veterinary hospitals remained functional during lockdowns.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -• By treatment type, in terms of value, the bupropion segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period• By sales channel, the clinics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.• By treatment type, the bupropion segment accounted for more than half the share of the market in 2019.♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -The LATAM Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?Q1. What is the total market value of LATAM Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market report?Q2. Which are the top companies hold the market share in LATAM Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market?Q3. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the LATAM Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market report?Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q5. What is the market value of LATAM Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market in 2020? Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

