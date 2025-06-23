DegreeSight - Your Trusted Transfer Partner

DegreeSight recognized for transforming transfer credit evaluation into a student-first, AI-powered enrollment solution for higher education.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * DegreeSight Wins “Student SaaS Solution of the Year” in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

* Revolutionizing Transfer Strategy and Student Success with AI-Powered, Enrollment-Driven Innovation

DegreeSight, the leader in intelligent credit evaluation and transfer enrollment solutions, has been named the “Student SaaS Solution of the Year” in the prestigious 7th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. This international recognition, hosted by EdTech Breakthrough, celebrates top-tier innovation shaping the future of education technology.

Driving Transfer-Focused Enrollment Growth

DegreeSight is transforming the enrollment landscape by turning complex, manual credit evaluations into a scalable, student-centric experience. With 74% of students bringing prior credit and up to 43% of transfer credits lost nationally, DegreeSight's INBOUND™ platform empowers colleges to deliver real-time, high-touch transfer evaluations that boost inquiries, improve yield, and unlock ROI—guaranteed.

“Our goal is to simplify the transfer equivalency process and give institutions a competitive edge,” said David Cook, Founder & CEO of DegreeSight. “This award recognizes not just our technology, but the tangible enrollment results we’re helping schools achieve.”

An Enrollment Engine, Not Just a Tool

Unlike outdated tools or third-party systems, DegreeSight acts as an institution’s branded front door for transfer students. By combining AI-driven credit automation with seamless CRM/SIS integration, universities reduce manual workload by up to 80% while delivering personalized answers in minutes—not weeks.

Key benefits include:

* 84.8% automation rate of transfer credit rules at launch (Roosevelt University)

* 32+ new leads/week, captured directly through the institution’s site

* Full support for AP, CLEP, IB, military credits, and many-to-many equivalencies

Bridging Registrar Accuracy with Enrollment Speed

DegreeSight’s platform bridges the gap between registrars’ need for compliance and enrollment teams’ need for agility. It equips universities with powerful credit transparency tools that enable more informed decisions, faster onboarding, and better student outcomes.

A Recognized Leader in EdTech Innovation

“DegreeSight exemplifies the next generation of transfer evaluation systems,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough. “They are reshaping how institutions engage transfer and non-traditional learners—with real transparency and impact.”

This year’s EdTech Breakthrough Awards drew thousands of nominations from over 15 countries, spotlighting innovators redefining student engagement, school administration, remote learning, and beyond.

About DegreeSight

DegreeSight empowers higher education institutions to become truly transfer-friendly. Through a trusted partnership and a powerful AI-powered platform, we help colleges increase enrollment, eliminate transfer friction, and guarantee ROI. Learn how our credit evaluation ecosystem is helping schools recruit more students, automate articulations, and scale sustainably at www.degreesight.com.

