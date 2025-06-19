S Hotel Montego Bay Opens Doors to Young Guests Starting July 1

S Hotel Montego Bay Logo S Hotel Montego Bay - Main Pool

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotel Montego Bay , Jamaica’s award-winning all-inclusive boutique resort located on Doctor’s Cave Beach, is opening its doors to younger guests for the first time. Starting July 1, 2025, the hotel will begin welcoming children ages 8 and older, making it the perfect destination for style-savvy families looking to blend luxury with local culture.“This is a new chapter for us,” commented Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica. “We’re thrilled to welcome a new generation of travelers and to help families create lasting memories in a culturally rich, design-conscious setting. This move reflects our commitment to evolving with our guests' needs – offering a sophisticated yet inclusive experience that blends Jamaican authenticity and warm hospitality for all ages.”Families can now enjoy the full S Hotel experience, from vibrant local art throughout the property and beachfront relaxation, to culinary adventures at the on-site restaurants and interactive cultural programming led by the hotel’s entertainment team.New Age Policy:To balance the hotel’s serene ambiance with broader family access, S Hotel’s child policy will follow a seasonal structure:• July 1 – December 15: Children 8 years and older are welcome• December 16 – April 30: Children 10 years and older are welcomeThis approach ensures a peaceful and relaxing environment for all guests while embracing a wider travel audience, especially during school holiday periods.For more information and to book, please visit: www.shotelmontegobay.com

