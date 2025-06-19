Inmispace Announces Plans for Corporate Workshop on Breath, Leadership and Resilience in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmispace, a global wellness company specializing in subconscious healing, breathwork, and emotional regulation, has announced plans to deliver a corporate workshop in Singapore. The upcoming session is designed to help professionals strengthen leadership performance, reduce burnout, and build long-term resilience—using the power of the breath and the subconscious mind.

The company has delivered similar programs across London and Europe—empowering senior leaders, fast-growth teams, and high-pressure industries with practical tools for emotional clarity and peak performance.

Led by Inmispace’s founder, Pei Chan, the workshop introduces techniques drawn from Transformational Breath® and Rapid Transformational Therapy®, supporting professionals in shifting from reactive to responsive leadership. The company’s methodology blends modern science practices to help teams regulate the nervous system, enhance decision-making, and manage stress in high-stakes environments.

Key focus areas covered in past sessions include:

The Power Pivot – Tools for navigating leadership transitions with confidence



– Tools for navigating leadership transitions with confidence Breathe to Lead – Breath-based strategies to stay grounded during negotiations and meetings



– Breath-based strategies to stay grounded during negotiations and meetings Unlock the Unconscious – Identifying and shifting stress-driven habits at the root level



“Breathwork is often the missing piece in leadership development,” says Chan. “When breath is shallow, decisions tend to be reactive. This workshop is about equipping professionals with the tools to lead from a place of calm, clarity, and inner strength.”

Inmispace has worked with leaders across sectors including fintech, consulting, healthcare, and fashion, with many clients describing the work as “deeply grounding” and “career-transforming.”

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of My Breath Journal, Inmispace’s upcoming wellness tool, designed to guide professionals through daily breath practices in a practical, approachable format. The journal is expected to be released later this summer.

About Inmispace

Inmispace is a global wellness brand dedicated to subconscious healing, emotional regulation, and nervous system mastery. Their signature sessions combine powerful breathwork practices with modern therapeutic techniques, providing high-performing individuals and teams with a path to peak performance grounded in inner peace.

Companies or event organizers interested in bringing Inmispace Founder Pei Chan in for corporate engagements or media features are invited to contact her team directly.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b09001-30cc-47e1-985c-fa23e82f89cb

Media Contact: Sabrina Stocker info@twocommapr.com www.twocommapr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

