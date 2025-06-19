Labviva Showcases Advanced AI Procurement Tools at the R&D Procurement and Sourcing in Pharma Summit 2025

Global leader in source-to-pay solutions for life sciences to showcase an array of automated procurement technologies

BOSTON, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva, the leading AI procurement platform for life sciences, today announced its plans to demonstrate how pharmaceutical and biotech companies can leverage AI for laboratory procurement to drive cost and resource efficiencies and accelerate the pace of scientific innovation. The company will showcase its purchasing platform and inventory management solution (IMS) and plans to debut a new AI solution at the R&D Procurement & Sourcing in Pharma Summit, located at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport on June 24-26.

Co-presenting panel on “Modernizing Inventory Management: How Neutral Models Are Enabling Smarter Lab Operations”

This panel will focus on lessons learned, change leadership, and value delivered through a vendor-neutral approach to inventory management. It will also highlight:

How Takeda modernized its lab supply strategy with a vendor-agnostic, data-driven approach to inventory management

How a neutral model improved visibility, reduced waste, and gave Takeda more control over their supply needs

How Boston Lab Services and Labviva partnered to deliver automation, flexibility, and operational excellence

Actionable insights for transforming procurement from a cost center into a strategic R&D enabler

The talk will take place at the R&D Procurement & Sourcing in Pharma Summit at 10:00 a.m. on June 26. It will be moderated by Kleida Martiro, Partner at Glasswing Ventures and panelists include Hillary Ferrer, R&D Operations at Takeda, Andrew Petterelli, Procurement at Takeda, Elden Lainez, CEO of Boston Lab Services and Nick Rioux, CTO of Labviva.

Labviva’s R&D Procurement Cocktail Reception

Show attendees and members of the press can RSVP for Labviva’s cocktail event which takes place at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport, One Hotel Dr, Boston, MA 02128, on June 24th from 5:00pm-6:00pm.

“At the R&D Procurement & Sourcing in Pharma Summit, we plan to demonstrate the value of modernizing research procurement processes using AI automation,” said Siamak Baharloo, CEO of Labviva. “In an era of tariffs and trade wars, compliance and efficiency are king. And with Labviva, pharmaceutical procurement teams enjoy improved transparency, diverse supplier access, broad product and pricing options, and the inventory controls they need to ensure compliance, supply chain security, and mass efficiencies while maintaining complete control of their data.”

To schedule a meeting or press interview with Labviva, please contact Jennifer Olszewski at jolszewski@labviva.com

About Labviva

Labviva connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, and instrumentation in an intuitive, user-friendly platform that supports the priorities of scientists while staying compliant with purchasing rules. Suppliers can easily manage the content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at www.labviva.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Olszewski

Labviva

917-445-4454

jolszewski@labviva.com

or

Michael Ingalls

PenVine for Labviva

917-494-4909

michael@penvine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5fe564d-3240-47df-8c97-ba3e923adf54

Labviva at R&D Procurement & Sourcing in Pharma Summit Media and Attendees at the R&D Procurement & Sourcing in Pharma Summit are invited to Labviva’s R&D Procurement Cocktail Reception.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.