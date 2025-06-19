1000 Miglia 2025 on the third afternoon of the race

A few kilometres from the end-of-leg Time Control, Technogym will host the crews for the dinner during the race





BRESCIA, Italy, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having left from the lunch break during the race in Arezzo, which welcomed the Red Arrow after four years of absence, the crews headed to San Sepolcro.

In the Arezzo hamlet of Palazzo del Pero, at about 10 kilometres from the departure Time Control, the stopwatches started for a series of 8 Time Trials. This was followed by the Passage Control in Anghiari, on a wide downhill road with a view over the hills, and San Sepolcro, hometown of the painter Piero della Francesca, where hundreds of people welcomed the passage of the cars through the streets of the village. Travelling towards the Alpe della Luna Natural Reserve, coasting Mount Frati, there was an Average Trial on the Viamaggio Pass.

The updated results at Time Trial 80 confirm Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli still in the lead in their Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss with the Argentines Daniel Andres Erejomovich and Gustavo Llanos in second position in an Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Ss. Third are Lorenzo and Mario Turelli in an O.M. 665 S Mm Superba 2000.

After driving uphill and downhill for about sixty kilometres in the countryside, the convoy reached the Republic of San Marino for an unprecedented evening passage. A series of Time Trials valid for the San Marino Trophy were held in the San Marino area. Once the trials were over, the cars continued towards Gambettola for a Passage Control, and then drove to Cesena, where the crews of the 1000 Miglia 2025 will be hosted at the Technogym Village, leading Italian company in the production of sport and wellness equipment, for the third (and last) dinner of this edition held during the race.

After the stop, the cars will still have fifteen kilometres to the end-of-leg Time Control, in Piazza Andrea Costa in Milano Marittima. At the end of the leg, the cars will parade for the public on the ramp in Piazza Maffei, at the foot of the San Michele Tower.

