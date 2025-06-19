Help shape the future of Chedoke Creek: Residents invited to share feedback
HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton invites residents to help shape the future of Chedoke Creek and its surrounding watershed through two Municipal Class Environmental Assessments (MCEAs) now underway. Residents' voices are essential to ensure that community values, local knowledge and public priorities are reflected in the final plans.
These environmental assessments will help identify long-term solutions for managing stormwater and restoring the creek. The goal is to support the health of two important natural areas in our region: Cootes Paradise and Hamilton Harbour.
“This is an important opportunity for Hamiltonians to help shape the future of one of our most significant natural corridors,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “We are committed to protecting our environment and making decisions transparently with the community.”
What’s being studied?
The two MCEAs aim to improve Chedoke Creek and water quality in the broader watershed:
Lower Chedoke Creek Enhancement MCEA – Focuses on improving water quality and naturalizing the creek between Highway 403 and Cootes Paradise. Potential improvements being explored include:
- floating treatment wetlands;
- naturalized shorelines; and
- aeration technologies.
Chedoke Creek Watershed Stormwater Retrofits MCEA – Focuses on enhancing stormwater management and water quality in neighbourhoods in the Upper and Mid Chedoke Creek watershed. Potential improvements being explored include:
- stormwater management facility retrofits;
- rain garden installations; and
- other green infrastructure that help soak up stormwater before it reaches the natural environment.
These studies are part of the City’s continued response to the combined sewage spill discovered in 2018 and are being carried out under a Ministerial Order from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).
“We recognize the importance of restoring Chedoke Creek from both an environmental and responsibility perspective,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We’re taking meaningful steps to demonstrate our accountability and actions to ensure this doesn’t happen again. The community’s voice will play a key role in guiding this work.”
How to get involved
Public engagement is now open on the City’s Engage Hamilton platform. City staff encourage public feedback to help inform any concept designs, priorities and implementation timelines. You can get involved by:
Quick Facts
- In 2018, the City of Hamilton reported that 24 billion litres of untreated wastewater had spilled into Chedoke Creek over four years due to a partially open bypass gate.
- In response, the MECP issued a Minister’s Order requiring the City to take action to remediate the area.
- Between July and December 2023, the City completed targeted dredging in Lower Chedoke Creek near Princess Point to remove nutrient-rich sediment.
- Approximately 10,000 cubic metres of sediment were removed and transported to a licensed facility for safe disposal.
- In addition to dredging, the City has implemented actions to improve monitoring, increase transparency and strengthen internal processes related to sewer infrastructure and environmental protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.