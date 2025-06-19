Help shape the future of Chedoke Creek: Residents invited to share feedback

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton invites residents to help shape the future of Chedoke Creek and its surrounding watershed through two Municipal Class Environmental Assessments (MCEAs) now underway. Residents' voices are essential to ensure that community values, local knowledge and public priorities are reflected in the final plans.

These environmental assessments will help identify long-term solutions for managing stormwater and restoring the creek. The goal is to support the health of two important natural areas in our region: Cootes Paradise and Hamilton Harbour.

“This is an important opportunity for Hamiltonians to help shape the future of one of our most significant natural corridors,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “We are committed to protecting our environment and making decisions transparently with the community.”

What’s being studied?

The two MCEAs aim to improve Chedoke Creek and water quality in the broader watershed:

Lower Chedoke Creek Enhancement MCEA – Focuses on improving water quality and naturalizing the creek between Highway 403 and Cootes Paradise. Potential improvements being explored include:

floating treatment wetlands;

naturalized shorelines; and

aeration technologies.

Chedoke Creek Watershed Stormwater Retrofits MCEA – Focuses on enhancing stormwater management and water quality in neighbourhoods in the Upper and Mid Chedoke Creek watershed. Potential improvements being explored include:

stormwater management facility retrofits;

rain garden installations; and

other green infrastructure that help soak up stormwater before it reaches the natural environment.

These studies are part of the City’s continued response to the combined sewage spill discovered in 2018 and are being carried out under a Ministerial Order from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

“We recognize the importance of restoring Chedoke Creek from both an environmental and responsibility perspective,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We’re taking meaningful steps to demonstrate our accountability and actions to ensure this doesn’t happen again. The community’s voice will play a key role in guiding this work.”

How to get involved

Public engagement is now open on the City’s Engage Hamilton platform. City staff encourage public feedback to help inform any concept designs, priorities and implementation timelines. You can get involved by:

Quick Facts