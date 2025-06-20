Annie Grant Launches New Consulting Division to Help Visionaries Turn Strategy into Scalable Systems

Annie Grant, founder of Rise & Reign and Annie Grant & Co.

New division equips entrepreneurs and leaders with tools to multiply income, automate results, and amplify their message - without burnout.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annie Grant & Co., the consulting agency led by award-winning author Annie Grant, has announced the launch of a new business consulting division focused on helping purpose-driven leaders build scalable systems for lasting impact. The expansion reflects a growing demand for Grant's transformational approach, which blends storytelling, structure, and sustainable strategy to empower visionaries in business, branding, and visibility.

With a background in corporate transformation and a deep commitment to faith-based leadership, Annie Grant has developed a unique methodology that supports entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives in aligning their voice, message, and systems to increase both income and influence.

“This isn’t just about growth—it’s about sustainability,” says Grant. “We’re helping leaders build platforms that breathe without them, using systems that multiply their mission.”

The new consulting division will offer signature programs such as the Voice to Vision Mastery Framework, which guides clients in building impactful offers, scaling their services, and packaging their expertise into long-term assets.

Turning strategy into systems means helping clients move from vision to execution—from ideas and goals to clear processes and tools that operate with or without them. Annie’s approach allows clients to build infrastructure around their gifts so their business grows without burning them out.

Annie is also the founder of Rise & Reign, a global faith-based movement that equips individuals to rise in purpose and reign in life. Rooted in biblical principles, Rise & Reign is expanding globally, offering prayer gatherings, spiritual equipping, and mentorship that keep faith at the center of personal and professional transformation.

While Rise & Reign focuses on spiritual growth and leadership, Annie Grant & Co. serves as the for-profit consulting arm, bridging the gap between calling and execution with strategy, structure, and scalable results.

Services will include business coaching, publishing strategy, speaker development, and infrastructure systems to support authors, speakers, and impact-driven entrepreneurs.

About Annie Grant

Annie Grant is an award-winning author, 9x published writer, and founder of both Rise & Reign and Annie Grant & Co. Through her consulting programs and live experiences, she equips visionary leaders to rise in purpose and build businesses that align with their calling. Her work spans authorship, systems building, and global empowerment through storytelling and strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

