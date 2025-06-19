Israel: IFJ records harassment and censorship of Palestinian Israeli journalists

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning a wave of attacks against Palestinian Israeli journalists.

At least 26 journalists including foreign media were subjected to physical assaults, racist incitement, denial of access to sites, censorship raids and equipment seizure from 14 to 17 June. Most of the journalists were Palestinian citizens of Israel working for Arab-language and international media.

Journalist Samir Abdel Hadi from Turkish Anadolu Agency was among those prevented from entering a rocket site in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, despite showing his press credentials. Arej Hakrush and cameraman Alaa Al-Hayeh from Al-Ghad, were subjected to racist abuse by local residents while reporting on a public street. Approximately 10 people attempted to assault Al-Hayeh and police refused to intervene during the attempted attacks.

The IFJ has reported assaults by border guards against journalists Razi Tatour and Iyad Abu Shalbak in southern Tel Aviv. Shalbak’s camera was confiscated, and the journalist was physically assaulted with a broadcast forcibly interrupted.

Journalists Marwan Athamneh and Mohammed Al Sharif from Saudi-owned Al Arabiya were also targeted by a mob, after being heard speaking Arabic. Another incident involving a woman journalist is under investigation.

In a separate incident, several journalists filmed by civilians whilst reporting on rocket impacts had footage of them shared in Israeli social media groups, inciting confrontations and false accusations of ‘helping the enemy.’ No police intervention or protection was offered, despite their presence. Journalists impacted were Ward Qarara from Jordanian Roya News Channel, Ahmed Jaradat and Abdul Khader from Al Arabiya, Karen Al-Bash, Saeed Khair Al-Din, Israa Al-Zeer and Samir Abdel Hadi from Anadolu Agency.

On 16 June, raids across locations in Haifa were conducted where foreign media was operating. The NUJ is deeply concerned to hear reports of equipment seizure and the summoning of journalists for interrogation, with accusations wielded of them airing footage of sensitive sites during Iranian missile strikes. Those impacted include journalists Razi Tatour and Iyad Abu Shalbak from Al-Ghad TV, Fahmi Shtewi and Hamza Al-Naaji from TRT Arabic and Murad Aseed, a freelance journalist. Raids had been ordered by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister, who accused foreign broadcasters of endangering state security.

On 19 June, Ben-Gvir and the Israeli parliament introduced a new draft of a law targeting journalists reporting from bombing sites. Amendments will replace fines with prison sentences ranging from 20-30 months where violations occur. The law will ban foreign media outlets considered hostile to the state from filming inside Israel during wartime. It will also prohibit the reporting of missile interceptions and impacts, and prevent positing of related photos or videos on social media platforms. According to reports, an Al Jazeera photographer was arrested on 18 June, despite no official adoption of the law.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

"This wave of assaults and censorship against Palestinian Israeli and foreign journalists in Israel is deeply alarming. Journalists must be allowed to report freely and safely. We call again on Israeli authorities and the public to uphold press freedom as well as to protect all journalists, regardless of their background or affiliation."

Return to listing