Sandra West ALS Foundation to Award Four Scholarships, Honoring Remarkable Students with Parents Affected by ALS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sandra West ALS Foundation , led by the West Family, proudly announces its 2025 Scholarship recipients. Since the foundations inception in 2023, 6 students have received scholarships valued at $37,514. These awards honor college students whose families are grappling with familial ALS, reflecting the Foundation’s mission to foster hope, resilience, and opportunity through education."Our mission is unwavering," says Sandra (Sandy) West. A child's college education should not be derailed by ALS. Through faith, hope, and community support, we're ensuring deserving students can pursue their dreams ", Sandra West.This year's incredible winners of $5,250 each, are:* Niagara Millen will study Biology at Mercyhurst University. She is a dedicated student-athlete with a passion for service, learning, and personal growth. Inspired by caring for her mother during her battle with ALS, she aspires to become a Physician Assistant to provide compassionate, life-changing care to others.* Rishi Dhanasekaran, a recent graduate of Souderton Area High School and incoming Biomedical Engineering student at Georgia Tech, is a first-generation American dedicated to blending innovation with compassion. As a student leader, caregiver for his mother, and STEM enthusiast, he brings empathy, resilience, and a commitment to service to every aspect of his academic and personal journey.* AnneMarie Dewey, plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Special Education. After losing her mother, Carrey Dewey, to ALS, AnneMarie was deeply transformed by the experience of caregiving and the devastating impact of the disease. Her journey has inspired a lifelong commitment to helping others.* William Pettifer, is a standout student-athlete at the University of Indianapolis, excelling in both academics and athletics as a Business Administration major and Varsity Swim and Dive Team member, while carting for his dad who has ALS. A 4.0 GPA scholar and Academic All-GLVC Honoree, he is passionate about leadership, mentorship, and making a meaningful impact both in the pool and in the world.We look forward to the incredible futures of these four deserving winners and supporting them as they embark on their individual journeys.Why it Matters: ALS imposes steep financial burdens - from treatment costs and home adaptations to lost wages - severely burdening families. Help us ensure education and hope thrive-in the face of ALS.Get involved - donate today: Visit www.sandrawestalsfoundation.com We look forward to kicking off the 3rd annual scholarship this Fall and announcing a family endowment that will allow this scholarship to live on.

