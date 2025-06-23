Person Street Partners Debuts as an Emerging Real Estate Investment Manager Focused on the Carolinas

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of Person Street Partners, a real estate investment manager headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with a dedicated focus on investing throughout the Carolinas. Founded by Jake Jatis, Poojan Mehta, and Griffin Py after years of working together at Apollo Global Management, Person Street Partners will invest in the Industrial and Rental Housing sectors via a flexible, capital stack-agnostic approach.“We are thrilled to launch Person Street Partners and get to work investing in the Carolinas,” said the three partners. “By leveraging our institutional backgrounds and experience investing in the area, we hope to position our firm for long-term success and support growth in the region throughout market cycles.”Person Street’s flexible approach is designed to adapt to the evolving needs of the Carolinas’ real estate markets and enable the firm to serve as a capital solutions provider to various market participants. The firm is actively sourcing opportunities for industrial and rental housing across core Carolinas markets including Raleigh, Charlotte, Charleston, the Triad, Greenville-Spartanburg, and others.Based in Raleigh, Person Street Partners is strategically situated in one of the nation’s most vibrant and rapidly evolving regions. The firm is committed to serving both its investors and the communities in which it operates for decades to come.For additional information about Person Street Partners, please visit www.personstpartners.com or contact the team at info@personstpartners.com.

