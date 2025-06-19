Gratitude to Egypt for support in evacuating Serbian citizens from Israel

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today in Cairo with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelatty to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthening long-standing ties dating back to the Non-Aligned Movement.

