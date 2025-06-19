TLC Supply to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary at New Braintree Location in June

TLC Supply, Inc. is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its successful relocation to a newly expanded facility at 48 Arnold Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Braintree, MA , June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC Supply, Inc., a leading masonry and hardscape supplier serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Southern New Hampshire, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its successful relocation to a newly expanded facility at 48 Arnold Street, Braintree, MA 02184. This move marked a new chapter in the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving contractors, masons, municipalities, and homeowners with exceptional products and customer service.



A family-owned business, TLC Supply has spent the last year expanding its offerings and enhancing its customer experience from its new, conveniently located and fully updated facility. The Braintree site boasts a beautiful office and showroom, along with a 3,000 square foot outdoor patio display—allowing customers to explore a wide range of products and envision their next project in a hands-on environment.

"The past year at our new Braintree location has been incredibly rewarding," states Don Ross, founder and owner of TLC Supply. "This expansion has enabled us to better serve our customers with a wider selection of materials, enhanced displays, with the same dedication to expert service. This facility has allowed us to better showcase our products, increase inventory, and improve delivery logistics—all while maintaining the personalized service and expert product guidance our customers have come to expect.”

From top-tier brands of pavers, retaining walls, and natural stone veneers to custom-fabricated lintels, sills, and stone cuts, TLC Supply is known for helping both professionals and DIYers bring their hardscape visions to life. With a full fleet of delivery trucks, the company provides fast, reliable service across the region.

TLC Supply offers a comprehensive range of industry-leading brands and products, including:

Hardscaping: Pavers, retaining walls, granite, bluestone, limestone, porcelain, aggregates and sand.

Masonry: Bricks, concrete blocks, natural stone veneer, bagged cements, repair mortars, chimney flues and caps, masonry cleaners, and sealers.

Rebar & Other Concrete Reinforcement: Rebar cut to size, rebar bending, tie chairs and rebar ties as well as Dur-O-Wall, wire lath, wire mesh and steel angle iron.

Custom Fabrication & Services: Concrete lintels, sills, and splash blocks fabrication, state-of-the-art stone cutting to exact specifications and personalized engraving services.

TLC Supply is also a Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Certified Recycling Facility for used brick, block, concrete, and gravel.

Whether you're embarking on a large-scale commercial development or enhancing your home's outdoor living space, TLC Supply invites you to visit their Braintree location to experience the "TLC Supply difference" where quality, expertise, and customer satisfaction are the cornerstones of their business.

About TLC Supply, Inc.

TLC Supply, Inc. is a family-owned hardscape and masonry supplier dedicated to providing top-quality materials and expert service to general contractors, masons, architects, towns/municipalities, and homeowners throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Southern New Hampshire. Operating from their expanded location in Braintree, MA, TLC Supply offers a complete range of hardscaping and masonry products, custom fabrication services, and efficient delivery to help customers get the job done right. Their commitment to quality, expertise, and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the industry. For more information, visit www.tlcsupply.com.

Media Contact:

Rolanda Ross

48 Arnold Street

Braintree, MA 02184

Phone: (781) 380-0768

Email: info@tlcsupply.com

Website: https://www.tlcsupply.com



