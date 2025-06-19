Weston N.V. Secures €100 Million Investment Commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS to Accelerate Global Automotive Trade

BRUSSELS, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weston N.V. (Weston Global, a Weston N.V. sub-division), a leading international automotive trading company with headquarters in Belgium, is proud to announce a €100 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group.

“Brakes only slow you down,” says David Lhoir, CEO of Weston N.V. “This investment is a powerful endorsement of our strategy. It enables us to scale our operations, expand globally, and lead the transformation of cross-border automotive trade.”

The agreement grants Weston N.V. access to up to €100 million over a 36-month period following a public listing company's stock. Through a share subscription facility, Weston N.V. will be permitted to place stock to GEM at intervals and in amounts determined by the company’s management, with no minimum drawdown obligation.

Founded in Belgium, Weston N.V. has grown into a key player in the European automotive export market. The company operates in 25 countries, employs over 40 people across five entities, and trades more than €200 million in vehicles annually. With a focus on nearly-new vehicles (under 2 years old, less than 40,000 km), Weston N.V. bridges supply-demand gaps across borders by leveraging deep market knowledge, regulatory expertise, and logistical efficiency.

With GEM’s commitment, Weston N.V. plans to:

Triple its footprint in strategic high-growth regions including the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa;

Invest in a data-driven prospecting and sourcing infrastructure to anticipate trends such as EV shifts, regulatory changes, and fleet liquidation flows;

Increase revenue by 150% within three years.

About Weston

Weston N.V. is a privately held Belgian automotive trading group active in the parallel B2B segment. Known for its agility and market insight, Weston N.V. identifies opportunities arising from cross-border supply and demand gaps, and connects regions efficiently through rapid, reliable, and compliant operations. The company is also developing its own verticals in fleet financing, car sharing, and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platforms.

Founded by David Lhoir, Weston N.V. stands for trust, freedom, flexibility, and results. With nearly two decades of innovation, Weston N.V. is now positioned to play a defining role in the global reallocation of mobility. The launch of Weston Global marked a strategic step towards international expansion. Special thanks to Kevin Delhaye, CEO Weston Global, whose global market insight and unwavering support have helped elevate Weston N.V. from a European operator to a truly international force.

Learn more at www.weston.be

About GEM

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 590 transactions in 70 countries. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to small-mid cap management buyouts, private investments in public equities, and select venture investments.

Media contact:

David Lhoir – david@weston.be

