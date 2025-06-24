Blackbridge Sports LLC Facilitates Deal Between Lenore Sports Partners & S.L. Benfica Ownership Group

Blackbridge Sports LLC 14th Football Club Investment

Landmark Transaction in European Football After Blackbridge Sports LLC Introduction

This was a particularly complex deal to complete, given the club’s public listing and the minority nature of the investment, which included shares acquired through a public auction.” — Alexander Jarvis

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful introduction by Blackbridge Sports LLC , Lenore Sports Partners (LSP) have successfully completed a minority investment in Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD (Benfica SAD) Alexander Jarvis , Founder of Blackbridge, originated the opportunity and initially connected Benfica to LSP in 2022 and facilitated the initial meetings in Lisbon with the club and key shareholders.The relationship between Blackbridge and S.L. Benfica began in 2015. We are now pleased to have supported the completion of a landmark transaction involving Portugal’s most decorated football club - one of the most iconic names in world football. We believe LSP will play a pivotal role in further strengthening Benfica’s international presence, particularly in the strategically important U.S. market.Blackbridge worked closely with Elliot Hayes and Omar Imtiaz throughout the process. We would like to congratulate Jean-Marc Chapus and Mike Meldman, along with Alex Pomeroy and Ethan Hallberg, for making this deal a reality.Completing this transaction was not without its challenges. Benfica is a global powerhouse in player development, having generated over €1.5 billion in transfer sales since 2000 - yet it remains significantly undervalued.Blackbridge are proud to have originated this opportunity and aligned LSP with such a storied institution. We’re confident this new partnership will support Benfica’s continued growth on and off the pitch.This marks the 14th football club investment successfully facilitated by Blackbridge.E pluribus unum! ("Out of many, one" in Latin)About BenficaSport Lisboa e Benfica, founded on 28 February 1904, is a Lisbon-based football club in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. One of the “Big Three” never relegated and holding a record 38 league titles, 26 Taça de Portugal, 8 Taça da Liga, 9 Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira, plus two European Cups (1961, 1962) and the 1950 Latin Cup.Their home, the Estádio da Luz (capacity 64,642), regularly draws nearly 60,000 fans among the highest in Europe. Famous for its elite youth academy. Benfica continually competes at the top domestically and in Europe.

