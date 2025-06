Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Size Set for Rapid Expansion, Valued at USD 36.9 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 9.3%

Global Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Type

The non-small cell lung cancer market grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% from 2021-2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Global Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market by Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma, Others), by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global non-small cell lung cancer industry generated $15.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $36.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.Non-small cell lung cancer is caused when the cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate, leading to the formation of a tumor. NSCLC has different stages based on its progression. STAGE IV is the final stage of the disease, which is marked by the spreading of tumors into others parts of body. The management of NSCLC in patients requires the use of different treatments, such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,โ€ข Novartis AG,โ€ข Pfizer Inc.,โ€ข Astrazeneca,โ€ข Eli Lilly and Company,โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc.,โ€ข Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,โ€ข Celgene Corporation,โ€ข Sanofi,โ€ข Boehringer Ingelheim๐๐จ๐ง-๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‹๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :Based on type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in smoking on regular basis around the globe. However, the large cell carcinoma segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancements in R&D activities.Based on treatment type, the targeted therapy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its potential to prevent the growth of malignant cells. However, the immunotherapy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant investment in developing new products by the key players.Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer diseases, such as adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma and increase in number of hospitalization of patients suffering with NSCLC. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant focus of market players to establish their products on e-commerce sales channels along with increase in number of online platforms related to healthcare.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

By Region Outlook
โ€ข North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
โ€ข Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
โ€ข Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
โ€ข LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) 