MGTO urges Macao residents in Israel and Iran to ensure personal safety and leave the territories as soon as possible

MACAU, June 19 - In view of the safety situation in Israel and Iran, Macao Governmental Tourism Office (MGTO) calls for Macao residents not to visit both countries for now. Macao residents currently in Israel and Iran are urged to ensure their personal safety as top priority and leave the territories as soon as possible.

MGTO continues to pay attention to the situation in Israel and Iran. Macao residents are advised to pay close attention to the safety situation in Israel and Iran and avoid visiting both countries.

So far no enquiries or assistance requests have been received by Tourism Hotline. Through Macao’s telecommunication operators, MGTO has sent reminder messages to Macao mobile users on roaming service in Israel this Tuesday and today (19 June). On the other hand, no Macao mobile phones are on roaming service in Iran at present, according to the telecommunication operators.

Macao residents currently in Israel can register for evacuation via the link below:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/ZMGeroQU8b4Q8kBE9yGC9A (Notification about registration for evacuation of Chinese nationals in Israel)

In case of needs for assistance, Macao residents can dial:

24-hour Tourism Hotline: (853) 2833 3000;

Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - 24-hour hotline: +86-10-12308;

Embassy of China in Israel (for consular protection and assistance): +972-3-5459520;

Embassy of China in Iran (for consular protection and assistance): +98-9122176035.