2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival offers additional performances for five programmes due to public demand “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp takes the theme “Journey to the West” to explore folk music

MACAU, June 19 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival has been highly sought after for various programmes since the first day of ticket sales. Due to public demand, additional performances will be offered for the programmes Chong Chong's Hamsters, Bebeethoven, Poli Pop, Family Art Camp and Children’s Creative Camp. Tickets for the abovementioned additional performances and the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp will be on sale from 10am on 22 June (Sunday) through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing.

The additional performances include the puppetry theatre play Chong Chong's Hamsters on 13 July at 11am, the theatre play for babies Bebeethoven from 22 to 25 July at 2:30pm, the multimedia theatre play Poli Pop on 26 July at 7:30pm. Moreover, four sessions of the Family Art Camp and five sessions of the Children’s Creative Camp will be offered in July and August.

In addition, in the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, specially designed for children aged from 5 to 10, the musicians of the Orchestra will introduce four main categories of Chinese instruments: “Wind, Bowed-Strings, Plucked-Strings and Percussion”. Participants will have the opportunity to play the erhu, the guzheng, the sheng and percussion instruments, and learn the scales, rhythms and ensemble techniques. The a cappella ensemble Water Singers will also lead the participants to explore the charm of traditional Chinese music through games, role-playing and interactive ensembles under the theme “Journey to the West”. The music camp will also feature a “DIY Mini Instrument Workshop” and an “Achievements Sharing Session”, allowing children to unleash their creativity to create their instruments and learn stage etiquette and teamwork.

On 22 June, ticket purchases for the additional performances will be limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person, while ticket purchases for the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp, Family Art Camp and Children’s Creative Camp will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per performance per person.

Tickets for the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. The public can purchase tickets online by categorizing the overviews, dates or titles of the programmes on the ticketing page according to their browsing habits. A “Children’s Package” is available for some programmes. Spectators who purchase this package must select the corresponding number of tickets. For instance, those who purchase a “Children’s Package for 2” must select two tickets, and so on. Family packages are available for most of the programmes. A 40% discount will be offered when purchasing two tickets for the same performance, while a 50% discount will be offered when purchasing three or more tickets for the same performance.

For more information about the programmes and discounts, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf. For enquiries, please call the 24-hour ticketing hotlines at 2840 0555.