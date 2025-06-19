Special Investigating Unit on property linked to the misappropriation of NLC grants

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an order from the Special Tribunal to freeze a property allegedly purchased with funds misappropriated from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), which was intended for community development projects. The Tribunal’s order prohibits the sale or transfer of Agricultural Holdings property in Centurion, Gauteng, pending the conclusion of civil proceedings to recover the misappropriated funds.

The property is registered under Black Tshisimba (Pty) Ltd, a company owned by Mr. Collin Tshisimba. Tshisimba has been implicated in other instances of misappropriation of NLC grant funding, as part of ongoing investigations.

The SIU’s investigation revealed that Make Me Movement NPO, which received grants totalling approximately R17.5 million from the NLC for cycling development in rural areas, diverted substantial sums to entities linked to Mr. Tshisimba and his associates. Key findings include:

R3 million was paid to Thwala Front CC, owned by Ms. Fhulufhelo Kharivhe, Tshisimba's life partner, within days of receiving NLC funds.

R1 million was transferred to Black Tshisimba (Pty) Ltd, which was later used to purchase the frozen property.

Over R8 million of the initial R14 million grant disbursed to companies controlled by respondents, despite their lack of affiliation with the NPO.

The NLC deposited the second tranche of R3,558,400.00, which had a balance of R1,371.35 before this deposit. From January to April 2019, a total of R2,500,000.00 was allocated in instalments for property purchases. This amount was distributed as R2.5 million to Thwala Front CC, along with an additional R1 million.

The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence. The order forms part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects.

The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates