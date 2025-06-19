Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on black rhino relocation to Mozambique

This week, 10 additional critically endangered black rhinos were successfully translocated from South Africa to Zinave National Park in Mozambique to secure the first founder population of black rhinos since becoming locally extinct five decades ago.

The rhinos, five male and five female, were kindly donated by South Africa’s provincial conservation entity, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, in collaboration with Mozambique’s National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC) and Peace Parks Foundation, with financial support from players of UK People’s Postcode Lottery. With 37 rhinos already introduced and thriving, this initiative aims to enhance biodiversity and reinforce the park as Mozambique’s only ‘big five’ national park, setting a new standard for wildlife conservation and ecological restoration.

Peace Parks Foundation approached Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for a donation of black rhinos to boost the numbers to form a viable breeding population of black rhinos in Mozambique. An agreement was reached on the ten rhinos sourced from Ithala Game Reserve and Ezemvelo’s three Black Rhino Range Expansion Project. The rhinos were initially relocated to Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park, where they were housed in specially prepared holding facilities in preparation for the 48-hour journey to Zinave.

“This is a significant conservation success. We congratulate the Government of Mozambique and its co-management partner, Peace Parks Foundation, on achieving this important milestone. Establishing new founder populations is one of many critical interventions to secure the future of these species,” said Dr Dion George, the South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

“South Africa’s successes in rhino conservation and the implementation of anti-poaching and anti-trafficking efforts have stabilised its rhino populations, thereby placing the country in a position as a source of rhino for range States in Africa which have either lost many or all of their rhino and wish to re-establish populations or augment current populations, as is the case with this translocation. The export and import of these valuable black rhinos have been done in compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora’s legislation of both countries,” added Minister George.

The Director General of the National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC), Pejul Calenga — the authority responsible for managing and overseeing conservation areas in Mozambique — expressed his gratitude to the South African Government and partners for their collaboration in the translocation of this iconic species to the country.

“For the year 2025, this will be the first translocation of rhinos to our country, and we are pleased with this process. We thank the South African Government and all partners involved. We would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to protecting Mozambique’s conservation areas and to invite all friends of conservation, as well as tourists, to visit our country,” he said.

“The journey to the recent successful translocation began in 2024 when Ezemvelo’s renowned Game Capture Unit expertly captured the rhinos selected for the translocation. The animals selected from various game reserves were given the highest level of care whilst kept in holding bomas awaiting favourable conditions for the road transfer. We are proud to have once again translocated healthy and well-cared-for animals, continuing our proud tradition. This accomplishment reaffirms our enduring commitment to secure a future for rhinos in Africa,” said Sihle Mkhize, Ezemvelo CEO.

Furthermore, in ensuring successful translocation and compliance with all the required permits the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Management Inspectors (EMIs), together with officials from Border Management Authority (BMA), played a crucial role during the loading and endorsement of CITES permits at the ports of exit. During the loading, the Departmental EMIs ensure that all the allocated microchip numbers, as prescribed in the CITES permits, correspond with those inserted in the live rhino.

The first rhinos were successfully translocated from South Africa to Zinave National Park in 2022, in the longest road transfer of rhinos ever undertaken. This initiative, the result of a partnership between Mozambique’s National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC) and Peace Parks Foundation, marked the beginning of Mozambique’s efforts to rebuild founder white and black rhino populations as part of a national conservation initiative to reintroduce rhinos in the country. In 2023, Peace Parks received a funding award of £800,000, raised by players of the UK People’s Postcode Lottery towards the translocation of ten more black rhinos to Zinave, which enabled this critical next phase in rhino rewilding.

“Supporting the rewilding of critically endangered species like the black rhino is at the heart of what we believe in — creating lasting impact for people and planet. I am delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have been able to support Peace Parks Foundation. This historic translocation to Zinave National Park simply wouldn’t have happened without player-raised funding. It’s a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together across borders to restore nature and protect our shared future,” said Clara Govier, Managing Director of UK People’s Postcode Lottery.

The broader objective of a long-term co-management agreement between ANAC and Peace Parks, signed in 2015, is to rewild the park to create a healthy ecosystem by introducing viable wildlife populations, attracting tourists and supporting the livelihoods of local communities living around the park. To date, 2,540 game animals representing 16 different species have been introduced to Zinave. The establishment of healthy rhino populations at the park is the pinnacle of the wildlife reintroduction programme and an important measure for the survival of the species.

“We sincerely thank the South African Government and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for collaborating on this important initiative to realise the vision of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area, in which Zinave National Park is a key conservation anchor,” said Peace Parks CEO Werner Myburgh. “The extensive rewilding and restoration programme at Zinave has transformed the landscape and breathed new life into the park for the benefit of both people and nature. Our sincere appreciation goes to players of UK People’s Postcode Lottery for making this possible. Without their continued and unwavering support, groundbreaking conservation restoration success stories such as these will simply not be possible.”

Peace Parks Foundation is taking measures to protect the rhino for future generations. One of these is the reintroduction of the iconic species to suitable habitats that have the capacity to rebuild large viable breeding herds in big, open systems under strong security and conservation management.

By reintroducing wildlife to areas where the species once thrived, biodiversity is restored. The preservation of natural ecosystems is one of the most effective tools in mitigating climate change. Through the creation of ecosystem ‘carbon sinks’, these ecosystems can increase global carbon uptake by up to 12 times.

“We extend our gratitude to the South African Government and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for their generous donation of 10 critically endangered black rhinos. The successful translocation of these rhinos to Zinave National Park not only enhances biodiversity but also reinforces our commitment to establishing Mozambique’s only ‘big five’ national park. We are thankful for Peace Parks Foundation’s support and partnership that make such groundbreaking conservation success stories possible,” said Roberto Albino, Mozambique’s Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries. With these latest additions, Zinave now hosts viable breeding populations of both black and white rhinos — a remarkable conservation recovery just a few years in the making.

