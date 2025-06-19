ARCHIMEDES Closed Beta: Hornet Tech Invites Applicants to Test Its AI-Powered Project Management Tool

ARCHIMEDES Closed beta

Hornet Tech, based in Singapore, has opened applications for the closed beta of ARCHIMEDES, its generative AI-powered project management tool.

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hornet Tech Pte. Ltd., headquartered in Singapore, is now accepting applications for the closed beta of ARCHIMEDES, its generative AI-powered project management support tool. The application period runs from June 19 to June 30, 2025, with testing scheduled to begin in early July.Unlike tools that aim to replace engineers, ARCHIMEDES empowers every engineer to act as a product owner. By integrating with existing tools, ARCHIMEDES uses AI to analyze and report on ongoing developments and operations, streamlining workflows for teams of all sizes — from large-scale enterprises to solo developers managing multiple projects.The closed beta version provides core functionalities including situation awareness, reporting, and analytical tools. In future updates, compatibility with a wider range of external tools will be added, paving the way for a more robust open beta release later in 2025.Apply now for ARCHIMEDES Closed Beta:【About Hornet Tech Sdn. Bhd.】Founded in 2024, Hornet Tech is a Singapore-based company built on a team with over five years of experience in IT development. The company has a strong track record in delivering high-quality custom development and original generative AI solutions. Its services include the development, operation, and maintenance of websites, UGC platforms, video services, and more.Hornet Tech offers cost-effective systems with the speed and quality expected of Japanese standards. From small-scale solutions to large-scale systems, we are ready to support your development needs.Learn more: https://hornet-technology.com/index.php/home-en/

