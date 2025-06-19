MadeInUSA.com Welcomes McRae Footwear to Its U.S.-Only Marketplace

The addition of McRae Footwear, a manufacturer of American-made military boots since 1967, strengthens the mission to support domestic production and U.S. jobs.

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadeInUSA.com , the online marketplace promoting U.S.-manufactured goods, has expanded its vendor roster to include McRae Footwear, a North Carolina-based company that has produced military boots in the United States since 1967. The move reflects a continued focus on connecting consumers with companies that maintain domestic production and support American jobs.McRae Footwear has supplied combat boots and tactical footwear to the U.S. military for more than five decades. Its manufacturing operations remain based entirely in the United States, a model that aligns with MadeInUSA.com’s mission to strengthen the national economy through verified domestic production.“American manufacturing is not a thing of the past—it’s a pillar of our future,” said Don Buckner, CEO of MadeInUSA.com. “By featuring companies like McRae, we’re not just selling products—we’re sustaining the jobs, skills, and communities that keep this country strong.”The addition of McRae products to MadeInUSA.com broadens access to military-grade boots built to meet federal specifications. Products listed on the site include models used by the U.S. armed forces and tactical professionals, each designed for high performance under demanding conditions.The partnership comes at a time when interest in reshoring and domestic supply chain reliability continues to grow. For MadeInUSA.com, which vets all vendors for compliance with American-made standards, the inclusion of legacy manufacturers like McRae is part of a broader effort to promote economic self-sufficiency and restore domestic production capacity.About McRae FootwearFounded in 1967, McRae Footwear manufactures military and tactical boots in the United States. The company has a longstanding history of supplying durable, government-compliant footwear to the U.S. military and continues to operate entirely within the U.S. manufacturing base.About MadeInUSA.comMadeInUSA.com is a national digital marketplace that features goods verified as manufactured in the United States. The platform supports domestic producers by connecting them with consumers who prioritize American-made products, job creation, and economic resilience.

