Landmark Biodiversity Act will help to better protect SA’s unique native flora and fauna

Release date: 19/06/25

South Australia’s first ever Biodiversity Act aimed at better protecting the State’s native animals and plants, as well as addressing the impacts of climate change, has passed State Parliament.

The new Act consolidates biodiversity protections which were previously spread across several pieces of legislation.

The legislation was drafted in consultation with environmental scientists, economists, primary producers, miners and development planners.

It improves recognition for threatened species and provides opportunities for investment in restoring nature.

The Biodiversity Act includes:

A new general duty ensuring that all South Australians play a role in protecting biodiversity

ensuring that all South Australians play a role in protecting biodiversity Stronger native plant laws providing clearer regulations to safeguard native vegetation

providing clearer regulations to safeguard native vegetation Tougher penalties to create stronger deterrence against environmental harm

to create stronger deterrence against environmental harm Critical habitat protections – by introducing a new process to identify and safeguard habitats vital for the survival of threatened species

– by introducing a new process to identify and safeguard habitats vital for the survival of threatened species A new process for listing threatened species and threatened ecological communities, which aligns with other Australian jurisdictions and receives expert input from the scientific committee.

and threatened ecological communities, which aligns with other Australian jurisdictions and receives expert input from the scientific committee. A nationally consistent process to assess and recognise threatened native species and ecological communities.

Penalties for people that harm or traffic native animals or illegally clear native habitat will also be increased to a maximum $500,000 for businesses, a significant increase on existing fines that range from $2500 to $100,000.

The new Act also includes a maximum $250,000 fine or five years jail for individuals convicted of illegally killing, catching, restraining, injuring, keeping or interfering with a protected animal.

This new Biodiversity Act is a yet another example of South Australia taking a leading role in protecting the environment and modernising our economy to deal with the effects of climate change.

We not only have to stop harming nature, but we also have to restore it to create a stronger collective future for all South Australians.

This Act will establish the framework to deliver environmental wins by safeguarding threatened animals and plants, restoring valuable habitat and ecosystems, while supporting billions of dollars in economic activity.

This Act will help build a stronger and more sustainable economy through biodiversity protection, promotion of ESG credentials for our businesses and facilitation of investment in nature restoration.