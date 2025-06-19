Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center Adopts Instinct EMR, Retires Legacy System

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University (K-State’s VHC), a leading veterinary teaching hospital in the United States, has transitioned to Instinct EMR, a cloud-based electronic medical record system built for the complexity of modern veterinary care.

K-State’s VHC, located in Manhattan, Kansas, serves as a referral center and training ground for veterinary students, residents, and interns. With more than 90 veterinary providers and 125 clinical staff, the center provides specialty, emergency, and routine care across many service areas. Utilization of a full EMR is an AVMA Council on Education accreditation standard. The VHC moved from the previous legacy system to an integrated EMR to meet the needs of a veterinary teaching hospital environment. Instinct EMR includes a documentation capture process to replace paper medical records. The draft mode feature helps support an educational environment by allowing veterinary students to draft treatment plans under faculty supervision. The effect of this contemporary technology is to streamline clinical workflows while preparing students for real-world practice beyond the classroom. Having an implemented system for the teaching hospital supports the mission of patient care and student training.

About Instinct

Instinct is an animal health technology company dedicated to transforming veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed practice management software and essential clinical resources. Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct’s offerings include the innovative PIMS, Instinct EMR, and trusted clinical tools such as Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician’s Brief, which support veterinarians in making critical, informed patient care decisions.

About the Veterinary Health Center

The Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University is a full-service veterinary hospital providing routine, specialty and emergency care. Our mission is to provide superior veterinary medical education, quality patient care and exceptional customer service in a caring environment. In addition to providing top-notch veterinary care, we also teach the next generation of veterinarians and veterinary specialists. Our clinicians are on the leading edge of the latest treatments, techniques and technology, and we give much time and consideration to each patient as part of the teaching process. Questions can also be referred to the Veterinary Health Center at 785-532-5690.

Media Contact for Instinct Science: press@instinct.vet

