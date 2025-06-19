Powertrain Technologies Market to Exceed USD 1.2 Trillion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Powertrain Technologies Market Outlook 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Powertrain Technologies: A Market Transformation Story

In the heart of the global automotive industry, a revolution is unfolding. This transformation is powered not by gasoline or diesel, but by electrons, hydrogen, and hybrid innovations. The powertrain—the core system that propels a vehicle—is undergoing the most significant evolution in over a century. As sustainability mandates tighten, oil prices fluctuate, and consumer preferences shift, the powertrain technologies market is emerging as a critical battleground where electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered systems are redefining mobility.

The global powertrain technologies market was valued at approximately USD 478 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2034, expanding at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by government regulations, rapid innovation, falling battery prices, and a consumer shift toward sustainable and high-efficiency mobility solutions.

The market is steadily transitioning away from traditional internal combustion engines (ICE), which still hold around 55% of the market in 2024, but are projected to fall below 20% by 2034. In contrast, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) currently make up about 35% of the powertrain market, with a forecast to exceed 60% by 2034. Hybrid vehicles (including HEVs and PHEVs) have grown to occupy 8% of the market and are expected to stabilize or decline slightly as BEVs gain dominance. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), while currently under 2%, could rise to over 6% by 2034, especially in commercial and long-haul applications.

Electric powertrains are at the forefront of this shift. They consist of high-efficiency electric motors (PMSM, induction, and switched reluctance), battery packs (ranging from LFP and NMC to future solid-state technologies), regenerative braking systems, and sophisticated power electronics (SiC-based inverters and converters). Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are investing in EV infrastructure and offering incentives, accelerating the transition. Automakers like Tesla, BYD, Lucid Motors, and Volkswagen are pushing boundaries with vertically integrated e-platforms, in-wheel motors, and silicon carbide semiconductors.

Hybrid powertrains serve as transitional technologies, particularly useful in regions where EV infrastructure is limited or unreliable. They are segmented into mild hybrids (48V systems), full hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. In countries like India and parts of Southeast Asia, hybrids dominate new green vehicle sales. Companies like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda continue to innovate in hybrid systems with technologies like dual-motor layouts and e-CVTs. Hybrid sales are forecast to maintain a steady presence, contributing to a diversified portfolio as regions progress at different paces toward full electrification.

Meanwhile, fuel cell powertrains are advancing in markets where hydrogen infrastructure is being developed. These systems emit only water and are particularly attractive for heavy-duty applications such as trucks, buses, and even marine and rail transport. Companies like Toyota (Mirai), Hyundai (NEXO, XCIENT), Honda (Clarity), Nikola Motors, and Ballard Power Systems are pioneering efforts in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Fuel cell powertrains face challenges related to hydrogen production, storage, and distribution, but governments in Japan, Germany, and South Korea are funding pilot projects to test and scale this solution.

Geographically, the market presents a diverse landscape. In North America, states like California are leading EV adoption, with Ford and GM investing heavily in electrification. Europe is aggressively phasing out ICE vehicles through regulatory mandates and supporting hybrid and BEV sales with incentives. Asia-Pacific dominates global EV sales, led by China’s BYD, Geely, and SAIC. Japan continues to lead in hybrid and fuel cell technologies, while India is experiencing a hybrid boom with growing urban EV demand. The Rest of the World, including Latin America and the Middle East, is slowly embracing cleaner mobility through pilot EV and hydrogen initiatives.

Automotive powertrain innovation is not confined to traditional OEMs. Component giants like Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Continental are reshaping their portfolios with electric drive modules, inverter systems, and scalable hybrid platforms. Meanwhile, software is becoming a competitive differentiator. Companies like Rivian and Volkswagen have launched joint ventures focused on software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, enabling intelligent energy management and over-the-air powertrain updates.

In the competitive arena, alliances are forming quickly. Stellantis is collaborating with Nio, VW with Rivian, and Bosch with Qingling Motors. New entrants like REE Automotive, Arrival, and H2X Global are disrupting legacy supply chains with modular EV chassis, hub motors, and zero-emission platforms.

Overall, the powertrain technologies market is no longer defined by piston and fuel. It’s a complex interplay of batteries, hydrogen, hybridization, and digitization. As the industry accelerates toward 2034, manufacturers that embrace flexibility, innovation, and sustainability in powertrain design will emerge as global leaders. The road ahead may be electrified or hydrogen-powered, but it is undeniably dynamic—and transformative for every stakeholder in the global mobility ecosystem.

Market Segments:

Powertrain Type Segmentation

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICEs)

Mild Hybrid Powertrains (48V systems)

2. Technology Components Segmentation

Electric Motors (PMSM, Induction, Switched Reluctance)

Battery Types (LFP, NMC, Solid-State)

Inverters & Power Electronics (SiC, IGBT)

e-Axles and Drive Modules

Fuel Cell Stacks and Hydrogen Storage Systems

Transmission Systems (e-CVTs, Multi-mode Drives)

3. Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Norway)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India)

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

4. Vehicle Type Segmentation

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Buses)

Off-highway Vehicles (Agricultural & Construction)

Two-Wheelers & Micro-Mobility

5. End-User Segmentation

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket Suppliers

Fleet Operators (Logistics, Ride-Hailing)

Public Transport Authorities

Government & Defense Agencies

Key Players:

Tesla

BYD

Volkswagen

Toyota

Hyundai

Honda

Lucid Motors

Nikola Motors

Ballard Power Systems

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Recent Developments:

1. Toyota – Expanding Hybrid & EV Powertrain Reach

2026 RAV4 goes fully electrified

Toyota’s sixth-gen RAV4 pivoted to an entirely hybrid lineup in May 2025, offering both HEV (226 hp) and PHEV (320 hp, 50-mile electric range) options with CCS-compatible fast charging and an upgraded 11 kW onboard AC charger.

Toyota’s sixth-gen RAV4 pivoted to an entirely hybrid lineup in May 2025, offering both HEV (226 hp) and PHEV (320 hp, 50-mile electric range) options with CCS-compatible fast charging and an upgraded 11 kW onboard AC charger. Hybrid-only Aygo X launched

In June 2025, Toyota refreshed the Aygo X microcar into a hybrid-only city runner. It swaps its 1.0 L petrol engine for a 1.5 L petrol-electric hybrid (114 hp), now capable of 0–62 mph in under 10 seconds while achieving ~70 mpg and emitting just 86 g/km CO₂.

In June 2025, Toyota refreshed the Aygo X microcar into a hybrid-only city runner. It swaps its 1.0 L petrol engine for a 1.5 L petrol-electric hybrid (114 hp), now capable of 0–62 mph in under 10 seconds while achieving ~70 mpg and emitting just 86 g/km CO₂. 48-volt mild hybrid system introduced to Fortuner in India

Launching June 2025, the Fortuner Neo Drive adopts a 48 V mild-hybrid system on both standard and Legender variants—boosting fuel efficiency in one of Toyota’s top-selling SUVs.

2. Ballard Power Systems – Scaling Fuel Cell Deployments

1.5 MW fuel cell order for Sierra Northern Railway

In June 2025, Ballard secured a deal to supply twelve 125 kW FCmove®-XD fuel cell modules to repower diesel locomotives in California, converting them into zero-emission hydrogen units.

In June 2025, Ballard secured a deal to supply twelve 125 kW FCmove®-XD fuel cell modules to repower diesel locomotives in California, converting them into zero-emission hydrogen units. U.S. fuel-cell Gigafactory gets government backing

In May 2024, Ballard received $94 million in U.S. federal grants (DOE/IRS) to construct a Rockwall, Texas gigafactory aimed at scaling PEM stack and bipolar plate production.

In May 2024, Ballard received $94 million in U.S. federal grants (DOE/IRS) to construct a Rockwall, Texas gigafactory aimed at scaling PEM stack and bipolar plate production. Bus fleet order in Egypt & Europe

Ballard inked a multi-year contract in March 2025 to supply 50 FCmove®-HD+ engines (5 MW total) to Egypt’s MCV for European bus deployment.

3. Nikola Motors – Hydrogen Truck Commercialization

First hydrogen fuel-cell Class 8 trucks sold

As of early 2024, Nikola’s Coolidge plant produced 42 fuel-cell trucks (35 sold), marking the debut of North American-built commercial hydrogen semis with a 500-mile range and 20-minute refuel times.

As of early 2024, Nikola’s Coolidge plant produced 42 fuel-cell trucks (35 sold), marking the debut of North American-built commercial hydrogen semis with a 500-mile range and 20-minute refuel times. Ongoing challenges remain

Despite production, Nikola’s financials are strained: Q1 2025 sales of only $60 million market cap, raising concerns of restructuring or bankruptcy.

4. Bosch – Bridging Internal Combustion & Hydrogen Tech

Synthetic fuels for heavy machinery

At bauma 2025, Bosch launched combustion systems compatible with HVO100 renewable diesel, as well as a Digital Fuel Twin to verify sustainability claims.

At bauma 2025, Bosch launched combustion systems compatible with HVO100 renewable diesel, as well as a Digital Fuel Twin to verify sustainability claims. Hydrogen combustion engines in development

Bosch revealed over 100 projects developing hydrogen-engine tech reusing 80–90% of ICE components—targeting mining trucks and heavy equipment in 2025.

Bosch revealed over 100 projects developing hydrogen-engine tech reusing 80–90% of ICE components—targeting mining trucks and heavy equipment in 2025. High-voltage powertrain platform rollout

Bosch Rexroth will introduce a standardized electric powertrain suite—including 96 V and 800 V systems—for mobile and stationary applications by end-2025.

5. Tesla – Advancing EV Autonomy & Powertrain Integration

Development of the Robotaxi “Cybercab”

Tesla has showcased a fully autonomous two-seat Robotaxi concept ("Cybercab") in November 2024 and plans production by 2027—signaling aggressive investment in autonomous EV powertrains.

Tesla has showcased a fully autonomous two-seat Robotaxi concept ("Cybercab") in November 2024 and plans production by 2027—signaling aggressive investment in autonomous EV powertrains. Industry-standard NACS charging protocol

The North American Charging System (NACS), inspired by Tesla Superchargers, became an SAE standard (J3400) in December 2023, with Ford and others adopting the interface in 2024 and government infrastructure support underway.

The North American Charging System (NACS), inspired by Tesla Superchargers, became an SAE standard (J3400) in December 2023, with Ford and others adopting the interface in 2024 and government infrastructure support underway. Vertical integration in drivetrain & software

Though not a single development, Tesla's fully electric, motor-integrated platforms continue evolving with powertrain, autonomy, and charging alignment across vehicles including the Cybercab concept.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (パワートレイン技術市場), Korean (파워트레인 기술 시장), Chinese (动力总成技术市场), French (Marché des technologies du groupe motopropulseur), German (Markt für Antriebsstrangtechnologien), and Italian (Mercato delle tecnologie di propulsione), etc.

