Visage Skin Clinique Introduces PicoWay® Laser for Advanced Skin Rejuvenation & Tattoo Removal

SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visage Skin Clinique is excited to announce the addition of the PicoWay® laser system by Candela, a groundbreaking technology that is redefining aesthetic skin treatments. Recognized as the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC’s Today Show, the PicoWaylaser is setting new standards in non-invasive skin rejuvenation.With this innovative addition, Visage Skin Clinique becomes a leading destination for advanced laser treatments in the region, offering clients powerful results with minimal downtime in a comfortable, state-of-the-art environment.Why PicoWay? A Smarter Approach to Skin TransformationUnlike traditional lasers, the PicoWaysystem uses ultra-short picosecond pulses to generate a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect, targeting skin imperfections at the cellular level while minimizing heat damage to surrounding tissue. This precise, cutting-edge approach allows for safe and effective treatment across a wide range of skin types and concerns.What PicoWayCan Do for You at Visage Skin Clinique:Visibly reduce acne scars and fine lines with a series of fast, 15–20 minute sessions—ideal for today’s busy lifestyles.Diminish benign pigmented lesions such as freckles, age spots, and melasma with targeted precision.Remove tattoos of all colors, including notoriously hard-to-treat blue and green ink.Enhance skin tone and texture using PicoWayResolve and Resolve Fusion—fractional, split-beam handpieces that promote collagen stimulation with virtually no downtime.“We're thrilled to introduce the PicoWay laser system to our patients at Visage Skin Clinique.” Said Dr. Szeto , at Visage Skin Clinique. “This advanced picosecond technology represents a significant leap forward in laser treatments, offering our clients faster, more comfortable procedures with exceptional results for tattoo removal, pigmentation issues, and skin revitalization. Our commitment has always been to provide the most innovative and effective treatments available, and PicoWay perfectly aligns with that mission.”About Visage Skin CliniqueAt Visage Skin Clinique, enhancing your well-being and self-confidence is at the heart of everything we do. Our practice offers personalized aesthetic and wellness treatments in a serene, welcoming environment where your voice is heard and your needs are deeply valued. From honest consultations to results-driven care, we are committed to delivering exceptional outcomes through advanced technology and compassionate expertise.Under the leadership of Dr. Chris Szeto, M.D., a board-certified Otolaryngology head and neck surgeon specializing in facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Visage Skin Clinique combines medical precision with aesthetic artistry. Dr. Szeto brings a deep understanding of facial proportions and natural beauty, refined through training at McGill University and continued education at global medical conferences. He is a proud member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and is affiliated with Health Sciences North.At Visage, you can trust that your care is in the hands of skilled practitioners dedicated to empowering you every step of the way.Experience the DifferenceWhether you're looking to smooth fine lines, improve acne scarring, correct pigmentation, or finally remove that unwanted tattoo, Visage Skin Clinique is now equipped to deliver dramatic results with minimal downtime and maximum comfort.Our expert team is ready to guide you through your customized PicoWaytreatment plan, ensuring your journey to radiant, refreshed skin is both safe and satisfying.Ready to take the first step?Visit www.visageskinclinique.com to book your complimentary consultation or call us at (705) 885-9055 today to learn more about PicoWayand our full range of aesthetic services.Let your skin tell a new story—with Visage Skin Clinique and PicoWay

