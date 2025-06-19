Commure Raises $200 Million in Growth Financing from General Catalyst’s CVF to Accelerate AI-Powered RCM Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , the fast-growing enterprise AI healthcare technology company powering next-generation infrastructure for providers, today announced it has secured $200 million in growth financing from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund (CVF) . The funding will be used to meet surging demand for Commure’s full-stack AI platform, which spans revenue cycle management (RCM), Ambient AI clinical documentation and workflows, and practice management solutions.

The CVF transaction enables Commure to scale investment in growth and go-to-market initiatives without dilution or adding risk to the business. Proceeds will accelerate product innovation, implementation, and go-to-market so that health-system clients can rapidly deploy Commure’s technology to realize measurable clinical and financial impact.

Scaling a High-Growth, Predictable Business

Commure now serves more than 130 health systems across the country, serving hundreds of thousands of clinicians. It powers billions of dollars in annual revenue cycle automations and recently began the nation’s largest ambient AI rollout at HCA Healthcare . Annual recurring revenue, in the hundreds of millions, has doubled for three consecutive years. Its portfolio of solutions includes:



Ambient Documentation and Workflows – real-time note generation, autonomous coding, and clinical guidance that cut after-hours charting, improve documentation quality, and automate post-encounter workflows.



– real-time note generation, autonomous coding, and clinical guidance that cut after-hours charting, improve documentation quality, and automate post-encounter workflows. AI-Powered RCM – a single platform that automates billing workflows end to end, from eligibility, intake, documentation, AR, collections, denials, to payment posting.



– a single platform that automates billing workflows end to end, from eligibility, intake, documentation, AR, collections, denials, to payment posting. Practice Management OS – a modern, cloud-based operating system with AI agents for patient outreach, scheduling, ongoing engagement, and task orchestration that connects disparate EHRs and technologies into one unified architecture.



Executive Commentary

“This funding lets us accelerate our reach and impact in healthcare with capital aligned to performance,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “We’re focused on expanding access to our technology across the U.S. healthcare system.”

“Commure is growing with exceptional efficiency and clarity of execution,” said Pranav Singhvi, Managing Director and Co-Head of CVF at General Catalyst. “We’re happy to partner with a company that turns customer momentum into durable growth.”

About Commure

Commure is simplifying healthcare by co-developing software solutions that address the many complex needs hospitals face. Through a purpose-built platform and a suite of interconnected AI-powered products, Commure streamlines workflows for providers, enhances patient experiences, and empowers administrators to increase hospital efficiency and profitability.

Commure’s team of engineers collaborate directly with clinicians and healthcare teams to design customized solutions that address their specific needs. In this way, Commure enables health systems to reduce clinician burnout, improve care quality, and lead the healthcare transformation. By unifying and streamlining fragmented systems, we are building the health systems of the future – together. Visit us at www.commure.com .

About General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund

General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund (CVF) provides late-stage companies with a balance sheet for growth. CVF pre-funds companies’ sales and marketing and is paid back by a capped share of the cohort of customers acquired, which allows businesses to grow faster while burning less.

