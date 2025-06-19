QuestionPro Appoints Laura Baker, Former KnowledgeHound CEO, as President of InsightsHub and Communities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro today announced the appointment of Laura Baker to the position of President of Communities and InsightsHub. In her new role, Baker will lead the strategic vision and growth for two of QuestionPro's cornerstone platforms that enable organizations to streamline research operations and unlock real-time customer insights.

Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO and Founder of QuestionPro, stated, "We look forward to Laura Baker joining the QuestionPro leadership team. Her exceptional track record in scaling data-focused businesses and her deep understanding of the research landscape make her the ideal leader to spearhead our Communities and Insights Hub divisions.”

Baker joins QuestionPro with deep experience leading high-performing commercial teams in the SaaS and market research industries. She previously served as CEO of KnowledgeHound, a search-based survey data analysis solution, where she guided the team through significant product and revenue growth. Following KnowledgeHound's strategic acquisition by YouGov, she served as Chief Commercial Officer, integrating the teams and market offerings. Her earlier career includes building and growing commercial teams for over 14 years at Mintel International. Most recently, she founded Vista Growth Solutions, a boutique consultancy advising companies on strategic growth, team performance, and go-to-market effectiveness.



"I am incredibly excited to join QuestionPro, a company that is at the forefront of revolutionizing how businesses engage with their customers and leverage insights," said Laura Baker. “The opportunity to combine InsightsHub’s powerful, centralized intelligence solution with the deep engagement of the Communities platform is incredibly exciting,” said Baker. "I’m looking forward to partnering with the team to help our clients drive more value from their insights and build truly customer-led strategies.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

Crystal Wiese, QuestionPro Crystal.Wiese@questionpro.com, 785-640-5712

Legal Disclaimer:

