Acrow’s Heavy-Duty Superprop® Shores Support Interstate Bridge Preservation in New Mexico

Reusable steel systems used at seven locations on I-10 during bearing replacement and rehabilitation work

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today that its Superprop® shoring systems have been used to support bridges on Interstate 10 (I-10) in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Superprop Shores were used at seven locations where eastbound and westbound bridges were undergoing bearing replacement and other work. Because this part of I-10 carries heavy commercial and non-commercial traffic, maintaining a safe, continuous flow of vehicles was essential.

La Calerita Construction, LLC, was awarded the contract for the project, which included rehabilitation of the I-10 bridge at the University Avenue interchange as well as roadway reconstruction and lighting. In addition to removing and replacing the bearings, the rehabilitation work consisted of partially reconstructing and performing concrete repair on the pier diaphragms, removing and replacing joint material, sealing cracks in girders and pier caps, and sealing the deck. The contractor rented Acrow’s shoring equipment for one pier location, along with additional Superprop components to allow them to reconfigure the system for use at the additional pier locations which were nearby.

Acrow supplied stamped engineering plans for the different configurations at each pier, and to ensure a safe and successful installation, an Acrow technician was on site to provide instruction and guidance.

Fabricated from Acrow bridge components using high-strength steel, Superprop Shores can be installed within hours in even the most restricted staging areas. As needed, the system can be hydraulically preloaded utilizing the unique infinitely adjustable Superprop system. A single Superprop Shore can safely support up to 256 tons, and by bracing Acrow shores with Acrow panels, a shoring system of superior strength and simplicity in design can be used in any vertical shoring application.

Superprop Shores are part of Acrow’s line of shoring products that also includes Acrow Superprop Towers, Acrow’s heavy-duty 700XS Towers and Acrow Series 300 Towers.

“Superprop Shores are used extensively in bridge construction and maintenance, and were an excellent option for these consecutively staged sites,” said James Porreca, Market Development Manager at Acrow. “Acrow’s durable shoring solutions offer a cost-effective approach to reducing safety risks, and can keep projects on or ahead of schedule.”

“Acrow’s shoring systems are simple in design and installed within hours, but rugged enough to support the heaviest loads,” added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America. “Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s high-strength steel components offer versatility and safety in vertical, horizontal or knee-bracing applications.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df2f905c-9cd4-40e4-8717-a26443eb036e

Acrow Superprops in service on I-10 in New Mexico Acrow Superprops in service on I-10 in New Mexico

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.