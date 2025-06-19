Haivision Announces Availability of Latest Release of the Kraken Video Processing Platform with Shield AI Object Detection

Integration brings together full motion video and AI-enabled object detection for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications at the tactical edge

MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the availability of the latest release of the Kraken video processing platform with Shield AI object detection, bringing the power of AI to full motion video and metadata processing, and enabling quick and life-saving decision making.

Designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and situational awareness applications, Kraken encodes, transcodes, and transports high quality video and metadata in real-time, even in environments where network bandwidth is unpredictable or limited. The latest update to Kraken features the availability of a new option – Shield AI’s Sentient Tracker, an AI-powered software for superior object detection for multi-domain operations.

Tracker uses AI and two decades of computer vision research and development to detect moving objects in full-motion video, turning raw data into actionable intelligence with speed and efficiency. It can detect moving objects on land such as vehicles and people and in maritime settings stationary and moving targets such as boats, vessels, individuals, and life jackets.

Kraken’s advanced capabilities enable real-time transcoding of live video streams to ensure downstream system compatibility, while also transporting essential metadata such as object detection and tracking information within the full-motion video (FMV) stream. When integrated with Shield AI’s Tracker software, the solution can automatically detect and track objects in live video captured by crewed or uncrewed aircraft operating in complex land and maritime environments. Downstream systems can use the combined video with augmented tracking information either as overlays of tracking boxes or as inputs to common operating picture tools like TAK or ATAK. Together, these capabilities streamline the ISR workflow, enabling faster, more informed decision-making in mission-critical operations.

“The latest release of Kraken with Tracker brings the best of breed tracking algorithms from Shield AI to real-time FMV – making it possible for our users to obtain AI-enabled insights to their streams anywhere Kraken can run – on purpose-built hardware at the tactical edge, on servers in the data center, or in the cloud,” said John Leipper, Defense Product Manager, Haivision.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Haivision to integrate our advanced AI object detection technology with their defense-certified Kraken video processing software,” said Christian Gutierrez, Vice President of Hivemind Engineering at Shield AI. “By combining Tracker with Haivision’s trusted ISR video ecosystem, we’re enabling customers to seamlessly apply AI within existing video workflows for faster, more informed decision-making.” Kraken is a cornerstone solution in Haivision’s ISR video solutions portfolio, including the recently announced Kraken X1 Rugged video transcoder, Makito X4 Rugged video encoder, Makito X1 Rugged video encoder, and Haivision Play ISR video player, products which adhere to rigorous cybersecurity and interoperability standards for use within defense networks.

Trusted globally to support critical missions, Shield AI is a deep-tech company building state-of-the-art autonomy software products and defense aircraft. Shield AI's advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology empower defense, government, and public safety organizations to rapidly transform raw data into actionable intelligence, enhancing decision-making and operational effectiveness. Committed to innovation, security, and reliability, Shield AI solutions integrate seamlessly into existing defense workflows, supporting mission success in complex environments worldwide.

Deployed and trusted worldwide, Haivision’s mission-critical video solutions help aerospace, enterprise, government, military, and public safety organizations make informed decisions faster. Haivision’s video wall systems for command centers, video distribution solutions, and ISR video technology fuel real-time analysis and decision-making. To learn more about the combined Tracker and Kraken solution, watch the recent webinar with Haivision and Shield AI experts: AI Object Detection from Anywhere.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

