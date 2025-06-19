Angela Kung Named Co-Director and Executive Producer of The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership

Angela Kung Executive Producer & Co-Director The Rise of the Lioness Mrs. Asia USA Angela Kung Angela Kung primary care physician

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world that celebrates power but rarely understands it, and a culture that praises leadership while ignoring the feminine face of it, The Los Angeles Tribune announces Angela Kung—renowned healer, cultural trailblazer, and reigning Mrs. Asia USA—as Co-Director and Executive Producer of the upcoming documentary The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership.

Under the direction of Dawna Campbell—Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune and Director of its Film Division—The Rise of the Lioness emerges as a cinematic force for cultural transformation. This project honors the rise of feminine leadership and ignites a long-overdue global conversation: What does true feminine power look like, feel like, and lead like?

Angela Kung stands as a living embodiment of that question.

Born in the United States to Taiwanese parents, the journey of Angela Kung reflects inner reckoning and outward transformation. A sense of disconnection from ancestral roots and a battle with internal insecurity led to a pivotal shift through the pursuit of healing and purpose. A thriving acupuncture and herbal medicine practice in Orange County became the foundation for an integrative wellness career that bridges Eastern wisdom with modern health.

A last-minute decision to enter the Mrs. Asia USA pageant marked a defining chapter. That stage wasn’t simply walked—it was owned. Insecurity was shattered, inherited silence was crushed, and personal worth was declared without hesitation. Every step shouted: I belong. I am enough. I matter. Watch me rise.

Victory followed. An outcome that validated the very thesis of this film: feminine leadership is not weakness disguised as kindness—it is courage, empathy, vision, and unstoppable inner fire.

That fire now fuels The Rise of the Lioness—a vision co-directed by Angela Kung to reframe power as impact. Through compelling narratives, intimate interviews, and historical depth, the documentary explores the evolving landscape of feminine leadership—highlighting the courage to break barriers, the strength of mentorship and community, and the pursuit of purpose amid the balance of ambition, family, and values.

Dawna Campbell, the executive force behind the documentary, states: “People keep talking about feminine leadership, but no one has defined it. We’re here to do exactly that. Not with theory. Not with slogans. But with stories, action, and legacy.”

Joining the cast is Bobbie Chance, one of Hollywood’s most revered acting coaches. Known for raw intensity and deep emotional excavation, Bobbie Chance has spent over three decades training A-listers and rising stars to own exactly who they are. That same transformational fire now fuels this project—embodying the very essence of authentic leadership.

Also featured is a powerhouse roster of thought leaders including Sharon Lechter, co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Sonia Choquette, world-renowned intuitive and best-selling author. Their presence bridges the intellectual and the intuitive—showcasing feminine leadership not just as heartfelt, but as strategic, wise, and spiritually grounded.

The documentary carries a clear mission: to inspire and equip a new generation of women to lead with purpose, to heal where they once hid, and to command space not with arrogance, but with earned authority. This project stands as a tribute to the voices and visions of women—celebrating leadership, legacy, and the spark that turns stories into movements.

Kung’s personal rise continues beyond this documentary. An on-screen debut is set for the upcoming project Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, alongside transformational leaders such as Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, and John Assaraf—iconic voices from The Secret. The leap from healer to global cast member—and now to filmmaker—signals the arrival of a multidimensional force in modern leadership.

What begins as a film becomes a fire. What tells the story of one woman lights the path for millions more.

This is the moment. The spark has become a blaze. The lioness is rising.

About Angela Kung

Angela Kung is a licensed acupuncturist, board-certified herbalist, and founder of Angela Kung Acupuncture & Wellness Center in Orange County, California. A passionate advocate for integrated healing, Angela is a primary care physician in the State of California that bridges Eastern and Western modalities to serve a diverse, high-profile clientele. Crowned Mrs. Asia USA, she embodies the power of transformation, resilience, and self-worth. The Rise of the Lioness marks her debut as Co-Director and Executive Producer, as well as her emergence as a rising voice in women’s empowerment and leadership.

