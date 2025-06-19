Global Sweet Biscuit Market Expected to Register a CAGR of 5.35% During 2025–2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Sweet Biscuits Market Size

Sweet biscuit market is driven by urban lifestyles, and demand for healthier, innovative snack options like gluten-free and functional ingredients.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a report by Mordor Intelligence on the Sweet Biscuit Market , it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. Biscuits have traditionally been a popular snack for various daily activities. With rising urbanization, industrialization, and shifting lifestyles, snacking trends are gaining traction across many countries, especially in urban areas.The growing demand for convenient snacking, combined with better consumer accessibility through advancing retail channels, is contributing significantly to the global growth of the sweet biscuit market. In addition, the rising demand for free-from and functional products, driven by health concerns such as diabetes, obesity, and celiac disease, is further boosting the market. Innovations like filled biscuits and sandwich formats are also contributing to market expansion. A notable example is Sunfeast’s introduction of ITC Limited's center-filled Dark Fantasy Desserts in December 2021, available in Choco Chunks and Choco Nut Dipped flavors.Global Market OverviewSize & Growth: Expected to grow at 5.35% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.Drivers: Lifestyle changes, urbanization, and rising incomes. Snacking during work or travel is increasingly common.Innovation Focus: Product differentiation through flavors (e.g. fruity, chocolate), shapes, packaging, and health claims like gluten-free or functional ingredients.Key Trends in the Sweet Biscuit Market1. Healthier Options on the Rise: Consumers are demanding low-sugar, gluten-free, and plant-based biscuits across regions like North America, Europe, and the Middle East.2. Premium & Indulgent Flavors: Premium cookies with chocolate, nuts, and filled formats are driving growth in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific.3. Convenience and Snacking: Portable, on-the-go packs and snack-sized biscuits are fueling demand, especially in urban Asia, North America, and Africa.4. Regional Flavor Innovation: Brands are launching local and hybrid flavors—spiced, fruity, or filled—tailored to regional tastes in India, the Middle East, and Europe.Sweet Biscuit Market Regional InsightsNorth AmericaThe North American sweet biscuits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Consumers in this region are gravitating toward products that offer indulgence and health benefits in equal measure. According to Mordor Intelligence, companies are launching clean-label, gluten-free, and plant-based biscuits to meet evolving dietary needs. The U.S. leads the region, with key product launches including vegan cookies and sugar-conscious formats.Get more insights on the North America Sweet Biscuits Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-sweet-biscuits-market?utm_source=einpr EuropeThe European sweet biscuits market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2030. Consumers are increasingly interested in low-sugar, high-fiber biscuit options, especially in countries like the UK, France, and Germany. According to Mordor Intelligence, sustainability and local sourcing are emerging as key factors influencing purchase decisions. Both traditional and private label brands are investing in product diversification to address health and indulgence in one package.Learn more about the Europe Sweet Biscuits Market Report Asia-PacificThe sweet biscuit market in Asia-Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period. While growth is slightly slower than the global average, the region holds a dominant market share due to large populations and growing demand in urban centers. According to Mordor Intelligence, companies like Britannia, ITC, and Parle are expanding their offerings to include thin, crunchy, and filled biscuit variants to cater to diverse taste preferences. Markets in India, China, and Japan are seeing increased demand for both traditional and new-age products.Visit this page to know more about the Asia-Pacific Sweet Biscuits Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-sweet-biscuits-market?utm_source=einpr Middle East & AfricaThe Middle East and Africa sweet biscuits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2030. According to Mordor Intelligence, urban expansion and a young consumer base are key contributors to growth. There is growing demand for functional snacks and plant-based alternatives. Popular product categories include chocolate-coated, filled, and fortified biscuits. Local and international brands are launching products that combine global flavors with regional tastes.Get more insights on the Middle East and Africa Sweet Biscuits Market Report United StatesWithin North America, the United States remains the largest and most dynamic cookie market, closely tied to the overall sweet biscuit category. According to Mordor Intelligence, U.S. consumers show strong preferences for premium cookies that use specialty ingredients like dark chocolate, nuts, and sea salt. Growth is also being driven by product launches targeting keto, gluten-free, and high-protein diets.To Get More Market Insights on United States Cookies Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-states-cookies-market?utm_source=einpr Competitive LandscapeThe global sweet biscuits industry is fragmented, with both multinational and regional companies vying for market share. According to Mordor Intelligence, leading players include Mondelez International, Britannia Industries, ITC Limited, Parle Products, Yildiz Holding, and Ferrero Group. These companies are leveraging health-forward formulations, such as low-sugar or fortified biscuits, and expanding their reach through online and modern retail channels. Product innovation and brand loyalty continue to define competitive advantage in this sector.ConclusionThe global sweet biscuit market is positioned for steady expansion through 2030, with varying growth rates across regions reflecting local consumer preferences and economic conditions. According to Mordor Intelligence, demand is rising for products that merge convenience with health benefits. In developed regions like North America and Europe, clean-label and plant-based products are gaining traction. Meanwhile, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa offer scale and rising consumption. Companies that adapt to regional nuances while investing in product innovation are most likely to capture future growth.For complete market analysis, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sweet-biscuit-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.