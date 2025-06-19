Dental Implants Market worth US$18.79 billion by 2030 with 8.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market, valued at US$11.61 billion in 2024, stood at US$12.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$18.79 billion by the end of the period. Several factors are driving the global market for dental implants and dental prosthetics, including an uptick in dental infections, a growing patient population, and an increase in dental issues like periodontitis and cavities. The market is also benefiting from heightened awareness of oral health, a rising interest in cosmetic dentistry, and better access to dental care, particularly in developing countries. Challenges such as high treatment costs, limited insurance coverage, and financial constraints for low-income individuals are affecting the market. Additionally, strict product approval procedures and a shortage of skilled dentists may slow down market growth. However, the market is anticipated to keep growing in the future, driven by rising sugar consumption and an aging global population, which both contribute to worsening dental health issues.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=695

Browse in-depth TOC on “Dental Implants Market”

522 - Tables

65 - Figures

438 - Pages

By Based on design, tapered dental implants held the largest share in tapered dental implants, by design in 2024. They are due to the several advantages it holds over the parallel-walled dental implants.

By creating a wedge effect during insertion, the tapered shape improves initial stability by gently compressing the surrounding bone. Patients with weak or soft bones and those with little space between tooth roots can particularly benefit from this feature. They can handle immediate loading and are perfect for placing implants right away after tooth extraction, which shortens the healing period and minimizes the need for several interventions. Tapered implants are anticipated to contribute significantly to market expansion considering these advantages.

By Based on type, The dental implants market is divided into root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants. Factors such as their close resemblance to the structure and function of natural tooth roots provide several benefits for replacing lost teeth, which is why root-form dental implants are widely used in the market for dental implants. Also called Endosteal dental implant, it allows for natural-looking restorations due to the buried nature of the implant and predictable emergence profile and it stimulates bone growth around the implant, preventing bone resorption after tooth loss. These implants are highly versatile and effective in holding either a single tooth or multiple artificial teeth, thereby providing a stable foundation for crowns, bridges, or dentures.

By Based on dentures, Complete dentures are anticipated to grow at higher CAGR than partial dentures in the next forecast period as they are becoming more popular as the go-to option for those who have lost all their teeth because of decay, gum disease, or trauma. Their cost and ability to restore essential activities like chewing, boost self-confidence, and improve facial beauty by minimizing sagging are the primary factors driving their expansion.

There are two types of dentures available — conventional dentures, which are fitted after the gums have healed, and instant dentures, which are implanted immediately following a tooth extraction. Their non-invasive nature, shorter implantation time, and ease of modification for enhanced comfort or additional tooth loss all support their future market growth.

By facility type, dental clinics and hospitals have the biggest market share for dental prosthetics market for a variety of reasons. Their access to state-of-the-art imaging and surgical equipment allows them to precisely handle challenging prosthetic cases, including customized solutions. Their extensive availability and capacity to treat a huge number of patients., presence of trained professionals like prosthodontists and oral surgeons further enhances their ability to provide excellent prosthesis care. Furthermore, their established reputation and patient confidence are quite important because consumers like to choose firms that are well-known and respectable. Their ability to offer a variety of services under one roof, such as consultations and follow-up care, further strengthens their competitive edge in the dental prosthetics sector.

By geography, the six main regions that make up the global market for dental implants and dental prosthetics are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the GCC Countries.

Because of its sophisticated healthcare systems, significant healthcare investment, and most importantly, the presence of important industry players, Europe is expected to be the largest regional market for dental implants and prosthetics during the forecast period. The region's residents enjoy a high standard of living, which raises awareness of dental health and increases demand for restorative and cosmetic dental operations, such as prosthetics and implants. Implants and prosthetics are becoming more widely available and effective due to local businesses' innovations in materials, design, and surgical procedures, while established European nations are actively engaged in the development and adoption of cutting-edge dental technologies.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=695

The prominent players in the global dental implants and dental prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Solventum (US), ZimVie Inc. (US), Glidewell (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Avinent Science and Technology (Spain), Bicon (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems, Ltd. (Israel), Dio Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SDI Dental Implants (Germany), Advin Health Care (India), Bioline Dental Implants (Germany), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MEGA’GEN IMPLANT CO.,LTD (South Korea), Sweden & Martina S.p.A. (Italy), Medigma Biomedical GmbH (Germany), and LYRA ETK (France).

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland):

accounted for the largest share of the global dental implants and dental prosthetics market in 2024. It operates in three key segments: Implant Solutions, Restorative Solutions, and Others. Through its implant solutions segment, the company provides dental implants and dental prosthetics. Implants, prostheses, biomaterials, and digital solutions are among the company's offerings to dentists and dental labs. Straumann provides a diverse selection of dental implant systems for a variety of clinical scenarios and patient demands, including iconic products like the BLX, TLX, and PURE implants. The company also provides a wide range of prosthetic solutions such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and implant-supported prosthetics made of titanium, zirconia, and PEEK. The company has significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Envista (US):

accounted for second largest share of the global dental implants and dental prosthetics market in 2024. The company's offer a wide range of dental equipment and consumables, including dental implants, prosthetics, imaging systems, endodontic tools, restorative materials, and infection prevention products. Envista operates in the dental implants segment under Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct and Alpha-Bio Tec brands. The company has a broad global reach, with its products sold over 120 countries. Envista separated from Danaher Corporation (US) in 2019 as an independent company to focus solely on dental solutions.

Henry Schein, Inc. (US):

accounted for third largest share of the global dental implants and dental prosthetics market in 2024. Henry Schein, Inc. has built a strong foothold in the global dental implants market by leveraging its vast healthcare distribution network and strategic acquisitions. The company operates through two core segments: Health Care Distribution (which includes Dental and Medical) and Technology & Value-added Services. Within the Health Care Distribution segment, its dental division specialises in dental implants and prosthetics. Henry Schein has maintained a strong position in the global dental implants market, driven by strategic investments and partnerships within its Global Oral Reconstruction Group. This group includes Camlog, BioHorizons, and Medentis Medical, each playing a key role in expanding Henry Schein's comprehensive portfolio of dental implant solutions and strengthening its market presence.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Dental Equipment Market

Dental Consumables Market

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

Dental Laboratories Market

Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration Market

Get access to the latest updates on Dental Implants and Prosthetics Companies and Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.