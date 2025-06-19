Layla & Kays natural haircare products for curly, textured, and coily hair, featuring science-driven formulas for hydration, scalp health, and hair protection.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layla & Kays (www.laylakays.com), the award-winning natural haircare brand backed by scientific research, is making waves across the beauty industry. With its latest accolade winning the UK Pure Beauty Silver Award in 2024 and nomination for the Global Beauty Award in 2025. Brand developed by HexisLab Limited, UK (www.hexislab.com) is captivating global buyers, stylists, and editors seeking the best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair, dry hair, and overall scalp health.

Healthy, Natural Hair Backed by Science

What makes Layla & Kays a standout in the crowded haircare space? It’s not just buzzwords — it’s biotech. This brand leverages dermatological science and ethnobotany to craft high-performance formulas for curly, coily, and textured hair. Powered by Mitotech™, PhytoProtect™, and active botanical extracts, Layla & Kays products deliver clinically supported results, helping restore and protect hair from oxidative stress and UV damage.

Peer-Reviewed Science at the Core

Layla & Kays is one of the few haircare brands publishing its research in peer-reviewed journals. Two recent publications in MDPI Cosmetics — “Genomic Variation in Textured Hair” and “In Vitro Evaluation of UV Effects on Textured Hair” These studies validate the UV-protective properties of active botanicals like Mango Leaf Extract and Opuntia Ficus-Indica, both found in Layla & Kays’ unique formulations.

Award-Winning Performance & Community-Driven

Recognized for innovation, Layla & Kays was honoured with the 2024 Pure Beauty Silver Award for Best New Hair & Scalp Product and the Vegan Beauty Award in 2025. This acknowledgment reinforces the brand's impact within both scientific and beauty communities. With products specifically formulated to support healthy hair growth, hydration, and volume, it’s no surprise Layla & Kays is becoming synonymous with internet searches like “what shampoo and conditioner are the healthiest”. Featured in The Salon Magazine as “The brand revolutionizing haircare for curly and textured hair”. Endorsed by scientists, stylists, and providers across the Global Textured Hair Movement (GTHM.org).

Designed for Real-World Results

Whether you're searching for the best shampoo for dry hair, itchy scalp or a leave-in conditioner for curly hair, Layla & Kays has a solution. Their shampoo and conditioner sets are tailored to protect, nourish, and volumize all curl types, the conditioner washes in and doubles up as a leave in conditioner. With ingredients like Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, and Oenocarpus Bataua Fruit Oil, each product is rooted in evidence-based formulation, making it a go-to for buyers looking for clean, clinically backed haircare.

Why This Matters Now

Curly and textured hair communities are actively searching for:

• What shampoo and conditioner are the healthiest

• Leave in conditioner for curly hair

• Best shampoo for dry hair

• Best volumizing shampoo

Layla & Kays hits all these marks—backed by peer-reviewed science and global accolades with 5-star reviews on Layla & Kays Trustpilot

