Innovid by Mediaocean Positioned as the Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform by QKS Group

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading AdTech Platform vendors.

Innovid, with its comprehensive technology for AdTech Platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Innovid by Mediaocean as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help individuals better understand provider capabilities, differentiate their offerings competitively, and understand their respective market positions.

Innovid has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform due to its ability to unify creative delivery, optimization, and measurement across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. What differentiates the platform is not just its omnichannel reach, but how it operationalizes AI at multiple stages, from predictive insights that guide strategic decision making to generative and auto-optimization tools that refine campaigns in real time. By combining legacy Innovid and Flashtalking capabilities to form the new Innovid, Mediaocean has created a streamlined yet feature-rich environment that supports large-scale advertisers without compromising on flexibility or transparency.

QKS Group defines an ad tech platform as “Advertising Technology (Ad Tech)—a suite of software tools that enable the planning, measuring, execution, optimization, automation, and management of digital advertising campaigns across various channels including search, social media, display, mobile, video, OTT, and connected TV (CTV).” These platforms serve both advertisers and publishers by offering tools to optimize campaign performance, target audiences with greater precision, and derive actionable insights from customer interactions. Ad tech platforms integrate the full digital advertising lifecycle, covering the buying and selling of ad inventory, real-time campaign delivery, audience segmentation, and performance analytics. The primary objective is to streamline digital ad operations, improve return on investment (ROI) for advertisers, and help publishers maximize monetization opportunities.

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “Innovid by Mediaocean offers a distinct advantage in today’s fragmented advertising environment by merging ad creation, delivery, and measurement into a unified, AI-enhanced platform. Unlike many platforms that treat these functions as separate modules or tie advertisers to closed ecosystems, Innovid offers full creative independence and interoperability across DSPs and social platforms. Its dynamic creative optimization allows brands to generate and scale personalized ad variants that respond directly to shifting audience behavior. The layered use of predictive, generative, and auto-optimization AI means campaigns are not only intelligently designed, but also continuously refined in real time. When paired with tools like Supply Path Optimization and cross-channel reach management, the platform ensures that ads are delivered efficiently and with minimal redundancy, striking a balance between personalization and viewer experience. With Innovid, Mediaocean delivers a centralized system that supports global, multi-format campaigns with consistency and precision, something that many platforms still struggle to achieve with the same depth or efficiency.”

"The new Innovid is redefining what's possible in advertising by seamlessly merging creative, delivery, and measurement into one unified, AI-powered platform,” said Grant Parker, President, Innovid. “In an industry often constrained by fragmented workflows and closed ecosystems, Innovid stands out for its independence, intelligence, and innovation, giving every brand the ability to scale personalized, high-impact campaigns across screens. It’s very gratifying to be recognized by QKS Group for empowering advertisers to operate with greater efficiency, precision, and creative freedom than ever before – setting a new standard for what modern advertising should be.”

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent ad tech platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences that people love. In 2025, Innovid and Flashtalking merged to create a transparent, scalable alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

