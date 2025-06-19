Marquis Autos: Top Car Lease Broker Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Metro New York and Long Island

New York, NY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Marquis Autos (https://marquisautos.com/), a premier car lease broker, proudly announces its celebration of over 25 years of serving Metro-New York and Long Island with top car leasing services. With years of industry expertise and an unmatched network of dealer relationships, the company has become the go-to solution for drivers seeking competitive rates, transparent service and a seamless leasing experience.



Founded on the principles of integrity, convenience, and customer-first service, Marquis Autos has built a reputation for being a leading car lease broker by securing the best leasing deals across all makes and models. From luxury sedans to family SUVs and everything in between, clients benefit from insider access to exclusive offers, quick approvals, and customized lease plans tailored to their needs.



“Our many years in the industry have allowed us to cultivate strong relationships with dealerships across the region,” said Simon Botton, VP Sales at Marquis Autos. “That means better pricing, faster turnarounds, and more options for our customers – without the typical hassle or high-pressure sales tactics.”



Unlike traditional dealerships, Marquis Autos operates with a broker-first model that puts clients in control. By working on behalf of the customer – not the dealer – the company offers an objective, value-driven approach as a top car leasing broker that continues to win the trust of drivers from Manhattan to Montauk and the Tri-State New York Area.



Whether you’re leasing for personal use or building a fleet for your business, Marquis Autos delivers white-glove service from start to finish – including consultation, negotiation, paperwork, and delivery.



For more information or to get a quote, visit https://marquisautos.com/ or call (718) 880-3000.



About Marquis Autos



More Information



