Curacao’s Summer Doorbuster Event Ignites Summer Savings on Electronics, Furniture and Fashion June 21–22

Shoppers can save up to 90% on select items across electronics, furniture, fashion and more, while Curacao Club members enjoy exclusive deals and extra rewards at checkout

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest retailers on the West Coast, is turning up the summer heat with its highly anticipated June Doorbuster Event, taking place Saturday, June 21 through Sunday, June 22, 2025. This two-day, in-store-only sale offers massive savings across electronics, home, fashion and lifestyle products, all while supplies last.

Customers can expect massive discounts during this limited-time, in-store-only event. As always, Curacao offers its exclusive price beat guarantee and flexible financing options to make top-tier products more accessible to hardworking families across the West Coast and Southwest.

“As summer kicks off, our customers are focused on making the most of their homes, their time and their money,” said Teylez Perez, Vice President of Marketing at Curacao. “This event is about offering real value on the items people want right now, from tech and furniture to fragrance and fashion. With flexible payment options and personalized service, we’re helping families and individuals upgrade their lives without stretching their budgets.”

Featured Summer Doorbusters Include:

Electronics & Tech

Samsung 55” UHD Smart TV – $199.99 (Reg. $499.99)

– $199.99 (Reg. $499.99) HP Laptop 14-DQ3875NR – $99.99 (Reg. $269.99)

– $99.99 (Reg. $269.99) Sony ULT Wear Headphones – $79.99 (Reg. $199.99)

– $79.99 (Reg. $199.99) JBL PartyBox Stage 320 – $299.99 (Reg. $599.99)





Home & Furniture

BH Two Tone Wood Entertainment Center – $49.99 (Reg. $499.99)

– $49.99 (Reg. $499.99) Bissell Slim Corded Vacuum Cleaner – $29.99 (Reg. $149.99)

– $29.99 (Reg. $149.99) Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Compact Toaster Oven – $49.99 (Reg. $129.99)

– $49.99 (Reg. $129.99) Avanti 1.6CF 60-Can Beverage Center – $39.99 (Reg. $149.99)

– $39.99 (Reg. $149.99) Magic Chef 0.7 cu. ft. Retro Microwave (Teal or Re d) – $19.99 each (Reg. $129.99)

d) – $19.99 each (Reg. $129.99) Navy Stationary Chair – $49.99 (Reg. $199.99)

– $49.99 (Reg. $199.99) Charlotte Sofa Bed in Grey/Brown – $499.99 (Reg. $1,199.99)





Fashion & Lifestyle

Michael Kors Kayci Rose Gold Watch (39mm) – $29.99 (Reg. $249.99)

– $29.99 (Reg. $249.99) Michael Kors Kayci Gold Watch (39mm) – $29.99 (Reg. $136.99)

– $29.99 (Reg. $136.99) Michael Kors Tortoise or Grey Sunglasses – $29.99 (Reg. $110.99)

– $29.99 (Reg. $110.99) Loungefly Disney Mickey Black Ear Backpack – $19.99 (Reg. $79.99)

– $19.99 (Reg. $79.99) Loungefly Disney Minnie Blush Ear Backpack – $19.99 (Reg. $79.99)

– $19.99 (Reg. $79.99) Lacoste Original Men’s 3-Piece Set – $59.99 (Reg. $104.99)

– $59.99 (Reg. $104.99) MCM Onyx Men’s 2.5 oz EDP Spray – $49.99 (Reg. $109.99)

– $49.99 (Reg. $109.99) Burberry Women’s Mini Coffret – $29.99 (Reg. $67.99)

– $29.99 (Reg. $67.99) Calvin Klein Women’s Coffret – $9.99 (Reg. $44.99)



And so much more.

Curacao opens the door to credit for millions of people through its flexible financing solutions, including the Curacao Credit card. With fast and easy approval, customers can access credit lines of up to $4,000 and take advantage of 0 percent interest financing on select products if paid off within 6-12 monthly payments.

New Curacao credit card applicants can receive $100 off their first purchase of $599 or more. Apply today at your local Curacao store or online at icuracao.com and start shopping for your favorite brands with affordable financing.

The in-store June Doorbuster Event is only valid June 21–22, and quantities are limited. Don’t miss out on some of the best deals of the season. Visit your local Curacao store and use your Curacao Credit to shop smarter and save bigger.

Learn more at icuracao.com.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

curacao@bobgoldpr.com

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4388bdf-c860-40c8-92be-a1cb4e6152c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a298b41-8c8b-45a3-a372-2985e9dee674

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/148ccf1b-9a28-4edb-948b-7e9f238223c5

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.