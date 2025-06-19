Electric Truck Market Outlook : Driving a USD 3,861.8 Million Future by 2030 (26.4% CAGR)

Electric Truck Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Electric Truck Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Truck, Hybrid Electric Truck, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Truck and Fuel Cell Electric Truck), Vehicle Type (Light Duty Electric Truck, Medium Duty Electric Truck and Heavy-Duty Electric Truck) and Range (Up To 150 Miles, 151 To 300 Miles and Above 300 Miles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. The global electric truck market was valued at $392.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,861.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 –𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:The global electric truck market is experiencing growth due to a reduction in cost of EV batteries, surge in government initiatives for e-mobility promotion, and stringent emission norms on fossil fuel based commercial vehicles. However, the high cost of electric trucks and lack of charging infrastructure restrict the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, development of self-driving electric truck technology and surge in demand for electric trucks from the logistic domain will provide ample growth opportunities in the upcoming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞On the basis of propulsion, the hybrid electric segment generated the largest market share in 2020, contributing for nearly half of the global electric truck market and is projected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The growth of segment is driven by strict emission regulation norms specifically on commercial vehicles and surging demand for low emission vehicles. However, the fuel cell electric truck segment is projected to experience the noteworthy CAGR of 29.9% throughout the forecast timeframe. Advancements in refueling technology are currently in progress, aiming to reduce the refueling time for hydrogen fuel cell trucks to less than 5 minutes. This development presents an advantageous opportunity for the expansion of the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) –𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟓𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By range, the up to 150 miles segment garnered major share in 2020 accounted for nearly half of the global electric truck market revenue and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of low range electric trucks for intra-city logistics and last mile deliveries. Furthermore, the above 300 miles segment would cite the notable CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by surge in demand for high milage trucks in commercial domains such as online retail, logistics, and automotive and the properties of the trucks such as lower operation cost, long range with single charge.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎By region, the market in Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2020 contributing to nearly half of the global electric truck market revenue. The growth is attributed to high investments in the Indian automobile industry and rise in vehicle production from China. Furthermore, the Africa region is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 37.8% from 2021 to 2030. The rising awareness of the importance of sustainable transportation to mitigate environmental issues in countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco is anticipated to drive the growth of the electric truck market in Africa.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 –𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 :WorkhorseTata MotorsScaniaPaccar Inc.Man SEGeely Automobiles Holdings LimitedDongfeng Motor CompanyDaimler AGBYD Compay Ltd.AB Volvo𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Windshield Wiper Blades MarketAutomotive Fatigue Sensing Wearables MarketCommercial Airport Lighting MarketOff-road Vehicle Seats MarketElectric Vehicle Infrastructures Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 