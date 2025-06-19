Western Cape Government launches Phase 2 of Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme

The Western Cape Government is proud to announce the launch of Phase 2 of the "Getting You to Work" Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme, aimed at tackling one of the greatest barriers facing unemployed residents – the cost of transport.

The second phase was officially launched on 10 June 2025 at the Mitchells Plain Town Centre Library and was met with an encouraging response. Over 300 unemployed jobseekers attended, registered and received Gold Cards that will allow them to travel free to access job opportunities, using Golden Arrow Bus Services across the Cape Metro.

The Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme was first introduced in February 2024, and since then, over 3,700 unemployed residents have registered through more than 150 employer partners. The programme is rooted in a simple but powerful goal – removing the barrier created by the cost of public transport for residents to get jobs.

Phase 1 revealed particularly high uptake in communities such as Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Delft, Gugulethu, and Philippi, highlighting the immense demand for this kind of intervention.

"Too many capable and willing residents remain unemployed, not because they lack skills or motivation, but simply because they cannot afford to get to an interview, a training centre, or their first day of work. Transport becomes the obstacle to residents achieving their full potential. This programme is about opening doors and restoring dignity. It is about recognising that every person deserves a fair shot at opportunity. Phase 2 aims to expand our reach, making it easier for more jobseekers to register, access support, and get to where they need to be," said Muneera Allie, Head of Communication at the Western Cape Mobility Department.

What’s new in Phase 2:

Self-Registration: Jobseekers can now register online directly, removing the previous requirement to go through a registered employer.

6 Free Trips Per Voucher: Vouchers now carry six free trips, usable between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Extended Duration: The programme has been extended until 31 March 2026.



In Phase 2, employers in Cape Town are also encouraged to register as partners and offer the travel vouchers to prospective employees.

This initiative forms part of the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs Strategy, which aims to build an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economy. By assisting jobseekers with free transport, the programme not only helps individuals and families, but strengthens the provincial economy by connecting people to opportunities.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said, “We know from our data that those who received vouchers had a greater chance of attending interviews, securing work, and participating in skills development. That is the pathway from unemployment to opportunity. That is the Growth for Jobs agenda in action. No one should be left behind because they cannot afford to get to an interview. We will continue to innovate, to listen, and to work together to create a mobility system that serves all the people of the Western Cape”.

The Western Cape Mobility Department, together with Golden Arrow Bus Services, remains committed to continued collaboration and expanding access to employment.

How to apply:

Jobseekers can register online by completing the Jobseeker Registration prompts on the Portal and then presenting their ID at Golden Arrow kiosks to collect their Gold Card.

For more information and to apply, visit Your FREE RIDE to opportunity | Western Cape Government

