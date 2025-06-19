Pet DNA Testing Global Market Report 2025: Unveiling Key Drivers, Comprehensive Insights, And Future Trends

Pet DNA Testing Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

According to the latest report by The Business Research Company, the global pet DNA testing market has displayed remarkable strength in the past years. From $0.54 billion in 2024, the market is set to grow to $0.60 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8%. A number of factors can be attributed to this growth, including pet adoption, increased demand for premium pet products, the growth in demand for animal protein, the awareness and adoption of animal genetics solutions, and the rising animal population.

What's Next For The Pet DNA Testing Market?

Moving forward, the pet DNA testing market is expected to maintain its strong growth trajectory. By 2029, the market is forecast to reach $0.86 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by various factors including rising pet adoption rates, increasing popularity of DNA testing, growing animal healthcare expenditure, rising sales of pet DNA testing kits, and a growing demand for online veterinary pharmacies. Keeping an eye on trends, advancements in next-generation sequencing, digital veterinary services, machine learning in diagnostics, nanotechnology in veterinary medicine, and microarray-based genetic testing are expected to shape the industry's future.

What's Driving The Pet DNA Testing Market Growth?

One of the significant growth drivers of the pet DNA testing market is the increasing rate of pet adoptions. More and more people are choosing to adopt pets from shelters and rescue organizations due to increased awareness about the benefits of adoption over purchase. Pet DNA testing is proving beneficial in this regard as it aids in identifying a pet's breed composition, detecting potential health risks, and providing insights into behavior traits, thus enabling owners to make informed decisions about their pet's care. For instance, the rising trend of pet adoption was notably evident in Australia, with 62,653 cats and dogs finding homes in 2023, a significant increase from the 52,593 adopted in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pet DNA Testing Market?

Major companies operating in the pet DNA testing market include Mars Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., AncestryDNA Inc., Neogen Corporation, Macrogen Inc., EasyDNA, Embark Veterinary Inc., PetDx Inc., Urban Animal Inc., FamilyTreeDNA, Wisdom Panel Inc., Basepaws Inc., Orivet Genetic Pet Care LLC, DNA MY DOG Inc., Animal Genetics Inc., GenSol Diagnostics LLC, AffinityDNA Inc., Gemini Genetics Inc., Clinomics USA Inc., 5Strands Inc., VHLGenetics, and MyCatDNA Inc.

Industry leaders are focusing on the development of innovative products such as pet DNA testing market kits to cater to the rising demand for personalized pet care. For instance, India-based Urban Animal launched DNA testing kits for dogs in December 2022. Using next-generation sequencing technology, these kits analyze over 130 genetic health conditions and traits, providing vital insights about potential health risks and mating compatibility.

How Is The Pet DNA Testing Market Segmented?

The pet DNA testing market report covers –

1 By Test Type: Breed Profile, Genetic Diseases, Health And Wellness

2 By Sample Type: Blood, Saliva, Fecal, Other Sample Types

3 By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animals

4 By End-User: Pet Owners, Breeders, Veterinarians

The market's sub-segments include:

1 By Breed Profile: Breed Identification, Ancestry Analysis, Lineage Verification

2 By Genetic Diseases: Inherited Disease Detection, Carrier Status Identification, Genetic Mutation Screening

3 By Health And Wellness: Nutritional Needs Assessment, Behavioral Trait Analysis, Predisposition To Allergies And Sensitivities

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pet DNA Testing Market?

In terms of regional performance, North America was the largest region in the pet DNA testing market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

