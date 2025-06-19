Roman Ziemian Spotlights GCC’s AI Startup Boom, Emphasizing Smart and Culturally Grounded Innovation





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roman Ziemian, renowned entrepreneur and advocate for sustainable mobility and ethical technology, today shared a public statement highlighting the rapid rise of AI-powered startups across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). His comments underscore a regional shift toward intelligent, purpose-led innovation that is both scalable and culturally grounded.( globenewswire.com )

“AI is no longer a distant concept in the Middle East—it’s the engine powering smart solutions across sectors like finance, mobility, healthcare, education, and sustainability,” said Ziemian. “The GCC is uniquely positioned to not just adopt AI, but to lead in developing solutions that are locally relevant and globally impactful.”

In his remarks, Ziemian spotlighted several notable startups that embody the region’s AI momentum:

Tarjama (UAE) – Offers AI-based translation tailored to preserve regional dialects and language nuance.

– Offers AI-based translation tailored to preserve regional dialects and language nuance. Nana (Saudi Arabia) – Uses predictive analytics to enhance grocery inventory and delivery efficiency.

– Uses predictive analytics to enhance grocery inventory and delivery efficiency. Sarwa (Dubai) – Provides Sharia-compliant, AI-powered investment and portfolio management tools.

– Provides Sharia-compliant, AI-powered investment and portfolio management tools. Derq (UAE) – Improves road safety through real-time intersection analytics and machine vision.( globenewswire.com )

Ziemian attributed this progress to strategic national frameworks such as the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031, Saudi Vision 2030, and Qatar’s AI Agenda. He also pointed to the vital role played by institutions like MBZUAI, Hub71, NEOM Oxagon, and KACST in nurturing talent and accelerating innovation.

“The GCC benefits from visionary leadership, dynamic demographics, and an ecosystem committed to responsible technological growth,” he said. “There’s a growing alignment between government policy, tech development, and social impact.”

Ziemian further called on regional startups to look beyond profit and focus on ethical, human-centered design in AI development.

“AI should be humanity-driven—not just data-driven,” he emphasized. “When created with cultural understanding and integrity, GCC technologies have the potential to offer meaningful solutions to global challenges.”

Looking ahead, Ziemian pointed to promising areas for future growth, including AI applications in mental health support, predictive energy management, and climate-tech. He noted that the region is becoming an increasingly influential force in shaping the future of ethical AI on a global scale.

About Roman Ziemian

Roman Ziemian is a UAE-based entrepreneur and mobility technology expert focused on advancing ethical, purpose-led innovation across the GCC. With a strong background in sustainable infrastructure and investment in future technologies, he is a vocal advocate for AI solutions that balance technological progress with social responsibility.

Media Contact:

Roman Ziemian

roman@romanziemianmobility.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Roman Ziemian. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/846fb1db-f2bb-4476-b2c1-694cc612e3d5

Roman Ziemian Roman Ziemian

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.