Global Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market To Reach $2.73 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 16.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the normothermic machine perfusion market size has expanded significantly, growing from $1.28 billion in 2024 to an estimated value of $1.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5%. Key factors in this growth include increasing organ demand, enhanced preservation outcomes, ageing of donor population, utilisation of marginal organs, regulatory support, increasing investment in medical technologies, and the need to reduce cold ischemia time.

How Will The Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market Shape In The Coming Years?

The normothermic machine perfusion market is anticipated to continue its rapid expansion in the future, with a projected growth to $2.73 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Factors contributing to this expected surge include the growing demand for marginal donor organ utilisation, increasing transplant success rates using Normothermic Machine Perfusion NMP, expanding clinical trials and regulatory approvals, and burgeoning investments in organ preservation technologies. Adoption of AI-powered monitoring, miniaturization of perfusion devices, telemedicine platform integration, expansion to marginal and DCD donation after circulatory death organs, development of multi-organ perfusion systems and use of enhanced biocompatible materials are also trending in the forecast period.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market?

The growing demand for organ transplantation is expected to be a crucial driver of growth in the normothermic machine perfusion market. Organ transplantation, as a means of replacing a diseased or non-functioning organ with a healthy one from another person, has surged. This is largely due to rising prevalence of end-stage organ failure fuelled by chronic diseases, and advancement in surgical and immunosuppressive techniques. Normothermic machine perfusion is increasingly being used in organ transplantation to preserve and revive donor organs by maintaining them at body temperature with oxygenated blood or perfusate until transplantation. For instance, a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report from January 2024 indicated that a total of 46,632 organ transplants were performed from both living and deceased donors in 2023, marking an 8.7% increase compared to 2022. This rising demand for organ transplantation is thus propelling the growth of the normothermic machine perfusion market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market?

Prominent companies operating in the normothermic machine perfusion market include CVS Health Corporation, Medtronic plc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Fluent Medical Inc., TransMedics Inc., XENIOS AG, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, Xvivo Perfusion AB, LifePort Inc., Lifeline Scientific Inc., Organ Recovery Systems Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., OrganOx Limited, Paragonix Technologies Inc., SurgiCor LLC, Waters Medical Systems LLC, InnovaHealth Partners LP, Prescient Surgical Inc., Vascular Insights LLC, and Lung Bioengineering Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market?

Companies in the normothermic machine perfusion market are investing significantly in advanced research facilities, propelling innovation, developing organ preservation technologies, and improving transplant outcomes. For instance, UK-based medical equipment manufacturing company OrganOx Ltd., launched an 18,000 sq.ft. global research and development and production facility in Oxford in May 2024. The new facility was conceived to expand innovation and partnerships following the success of their metra device, known for improving liver transplant outcomes globally. This move represents a forward-looking approach to advance scientific and clinical innovation using technology to better handle organ failure.

How Is The Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market Segmented?

The normothermic machine perfusion market is divided as follows:

1 By Product Type: Portable Normothermic Machine, Stationary Normothermic Machine

2 By Technology: Mechanical Circulation Technology, Oxygenation Technology, Monitoring Technology

3 By Application: Organ Preservation, Organ Transplantation, Research And Development

4 By End-User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgery Centers ASCs, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Further division into subsegments includes:

1 By Portable Normothermic Machine: Handheld Portable Devices, Battery-Operated Portable Machines, Transport-Friendly Portable Units

2 By Stationary Normothermic Machine: In-Hospital Stationary Machines, Modular Stationary Systems, Advanced Fixed-Location Units

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market?

In 2024, North America held the lion's share in the normothermic machine perfusion market. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

