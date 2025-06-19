Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth | Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market

The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market is growing rapidly due to demand for quick, accurate testing, enabling real-time results and improving patient care across diverse settings.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Point of Care Diagnostics Market was worth $15.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2025 through 2033.Market Overview:The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is poised for consistent expansion due to the increasing need for timely medical decisions and decentralization of healthcare services. These diagnostics deliver fast results at or near the site of patient care, thereby enhancing treatment accuracy, reducing turnaround time, and lowering hospitalization rates. This growth is further driven by technological innovations such as miniaturization of devices and integration of digital health solutions.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/point-of-care-diagnostics-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory infections.Rising demand for remote and decentralized healthcare solutions especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.Advancements in microfluidics, biosensors, and mobile health (mHealth) that are enabling real-time diagnostic solutions.Favorable government initiatives and increased funding to promote rapid diagnostic tools and home-based testing kits.Market Segmentation:By Product:Infectious Disease Testing ProductsBlood Glucose ProductsBlood Gas & Electrolyte ProductsHematology Testing ProductsUrinalysis ProductsPregnancy and Fertility Testing ProductsTumor/Cancer Profiling ProductsDrug-of-Abuse ProductsOthers.By Technology:Lateral Flow AssaysImmunoassaysMolecular DiagnosticsMicrofluidicsOthers.By Application:Infectious DiseasesCardiologyOncologyEndocrinologyHematologyNeurologyDrug TestingOthers.By End User:Hospitals & ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesHome Care SettingsAmbulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Stay ahead with data-driven strategies, competitive analysis, and future outlook.Get the Extensive Full Report Now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=point-of-care-diagnostics-market Geographical Market Share:North America dominates the market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth owing to increasing investments in healthcare, rising disease burden, and the expansion of medical access in rural areas.Europe remains a strong contributor, with a growing elderly population and strong emphasis on preventive healthcare.Key Players in the Market:BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)QuidelOrtho CorporationQIAGENTrinity Biotech plc.BioMérieux SAF. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdSiemens Healthineers AGAbbott LaboratoriesDanaher CorporationSEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD.These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, new product launches, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions.Recent Developments:United States2025: Abbott Laboratories introduced an advanced molecular PoC test for respiratory virus detection, enhancing testing accuracy during flu and RSV seasons.2024: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) partnered with a leading telehealth platform to integrate PoC diagnostic devices for remote chronic disease management.Japan2025: Sysmex Corporation launched a compact, AI-powered PoC hematology analyzer for use in rural clinics and emergency settings.2024: A strategic agreement was signed between Toshiba Healthcare and a regional public health authority to supply PoC diagnostics for tuberculosis screening in under-served communities.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Point of Care Diagnostics Market is reshaping global healthcare delivery by bridging the gap between diagnosis and treatment. With accelerating technological innovations, favorable policy environments, and the rising demand for faster clinical decisions, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth across all major regions.Related Reports:

