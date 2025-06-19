Advanced Agricultural Whole Genome Sequencing for Molecular Breeding, SNP Genotyping & Analysis Market 2025 Trends

SNP Genotyping And Analysis Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Rapid Is The Growth Of The SNP Genotyping And Analysis Market?

The SNP genotyping and analysis market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $15.45 billion in 2024 to $18.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing biomedical research funding, expansion of personalized medicine initiatives, rise in agricultural genomics, high burden of chronic diseases, and the entry of commercial genomic services.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global SNP Genotyping And Analysis Market?

The SNP genotyping and analysis market size is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years. It is poised to increase to $39.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of population genomics projects, increased focus on rare disease diagnosis, growth in companion diagnostics and precision oncology, growing demand for direct-to-consumer DTC genomics, and regulatory support for genomic medicine.

What Is Driving The SNP Genotyping And Analysis Market?

The escalating burden of genetic diseases is also anticipated to drive the growth of the SNP genotyping and analysis market going forward. Genetic diseases are disorders caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which may be inherited from one or both parents or arise due to mutations during cell division. The burden of genetic diseases is soaring due to increasing awareness and improved diagnostic technologies, which have led to more diagnoses and a higher recognition of genetic disorders.

SNP genotyping and analysis aid in the management of genetic diseases by identifying genetic variations linked with disease risk, progression, and drug response, thus enabling early diagnosis and personalized treatment. For example, in February 2024, Cystic Fibrosis Australia, an Australia-based national body for people living with cystic fibrosis, reported that the number of people living with cystic fibrosis in Australia had risen to 3,738 in 2022, up from 3,616 cases in 2021. Consequently, the growing burden of genetic diseases has been identified as a key driver for the SNP genotyping and analysis market.

Who Are The Key Players In The SNP Genotyping And Analysis Market?

Major companies operating in the SNP genotyping and analysis market include Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Genomics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Natera Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Azenta Life Sciences Inc., LGC Limited, Invitae Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Standard BioTools Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, Genedata AG, Genotypic Technology Private Limited, PREMIER Biosoft International.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The SNP Genotyping And Analysis Market?

Firms in the SNP genotyping and analysis market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as agricultural large-scale low-pass whole genome sequencing, to tackle the challenges in molecular breeding genotyping of agricultural diploid species.

How Is The SNP Genotyping And Analysis Market Segmented?

The SNP genotyping and analysis market covered in this report is divided based on Sample Type, Technology, Application, and End User:

1 By Sample Type: Genomic DNA, Ribonucleic Acid RNA, Cell-Free DNA cfDNA, Plasma Samples, Whole Blood

2 By Technology: Microarrays And GeneChips, Taqman Allelic Discrimination, SNP Pyrosequencing, Applied Biosciences SNPlex, Sequemon MassArray Maldi-TOF, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Disease Diagnostics, Pharmacogenomics, Precision Medicine, Forensic Science, Agriculture And Livestock

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Government Institutions

Subsegments:

1 By Genomic DNA: Whole Genome Sequencing WGS, Targeted Sequencing, Microarrays

2 By Ribonucleic Acid RNA: RNA-Seq, Expression Profiling, Microarrays

3 By Cell-Free DNA cfDNA: Liquid Biopsy, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT, Oncology Research

4 By Plasma Samples: Circulating Tumor DNA ctDNA, Liquid Biopsy Applications, Diagnostics

5 By Whole Blood: DNA Extraction And Analysis, Blood-Based Genomic Studies, Genotyping And Molecular Diagnostics

What Are The SNP Genotyping And Analysis Regional Trends?

North America was the largest region in the SNP genotyping and analysis market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the SNP genotyping and analysis market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

