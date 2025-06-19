Frontline Global Launches Urgent Evacuation Operations in Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Allenby/King Hussein Bridge - Border Crossing Route

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontline Global , a leading membership-based travel assistance and emergency evacuation organization, is actively conducting evacuation operations across Israel for both members and non-members alike, to ensure the safety of American citizens and others amidst heightened regional tensions. With American ground teams fully operational on both sides of the Israeli/Jordanian border, Frontline Global is providing expedited, door-to-door evacuation services to Jordan, Egypt, and Cyprus, prioritizing the safe extraction of those in need.The urgent need for evacuations stems from recent escalations in the Iran-Israel conflict, which have led to widespread airspace closures and the shutdown of Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s primary international hub. On June 12, 2025, Israel conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, prompting retaliatory actions and heightened security alerts across the region. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued security alerts on June 12–17, 2025, noting the closure of commercial flight options and advising citizens to seek alternative routes via land crossings to Jordan and Egypt. These developments have left many stranded, necessitating immediate evacuation support.“Frontline Global is on the ground, working tirelessly to provide safe passage for those caught in this rapidly evolving crisis,” said Chris Gavaghen, Cofounder at Frontline Global. “Our American teams are fully operational, offering door-to-door expedited services to ensure American citizens and others can reach safety in Jordan, Egypt, or Cyprus. We urge anyone needing assistance to contact us immediately.”Frontline Global’s evacuation efforts are tailored to meet the urgent needs of individuals navigating the complex security environment. The organization is leveraging its extensive experience in crisis zones to facilitate safe crossings through operational land borders, including the Allenby/King Hussein Bridge, Jordan River/Sheikh Hussein, and Yitzhak Rabin/Wadi Araba crossings to Jordan, as well as the Taba crossing to Egypt. Limited international flights are available from Amman, Jordan, and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and Frontline Global is coordinating logistics to ensure seamless transitions.Those seeking assistance are encouraged to visit FrontlineGlobal.io or submit an inquiry to IsraelEvac@frontlineglobal.io for immediate support. Frontline Global’s team is standing by to assist American citizens and others upon request, providing real-time guidance and evacuation services.About Frontline GlobalFrontline Global, a subsidiary of Merrill Herzog , the preeminent crisis response firm for complex human risks, was founded in 2024 and has rapidly become the leading provider of travel assistance, security, medical and emergency evacuations, remote area rescues, and crisis response services for individuals, enterprises, and governments worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices across three continents, Frontline Global delivers unparalleled crisis response through its elite team of critical care paramedics, former U.S. special operations, U.S. intelligence professionals, and crisis response experts. Building on Merrill Herzog’s legacy, the company offers comprehensive membership-based services, which provide an alternative to traditional travel insurance. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government agencies, Frontline Global sets the benchmark for rapid, reliable emergency response in any environment.

