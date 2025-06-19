Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Global Market Report 2025: Forecasts Strong Growth With Key Trends And Drivers

Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The pharma grade calcium sulphate market size has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, increasing from $0.89 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.97 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as expanding demand for pharmaceutical applications, increasing use in medical treatments and surgeries, heightened awareness about bone health, advancements in drug delivery systems, and the rising prevalence of bone-related diseases.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market Size?

Furthermore, the pharma grade calcium sulphate market is projected to experience strong growth in the years ahead, growing to $1.36 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include the growing aging population, rise in bone and joint disorders, increasing healthcare spending in emerging economies, expanding use of calcium sulfate in regenerative medicine, and the evolution of the pharmaceutical industry.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24372&type=smp

What's Driving The Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market?

Another significant factor anticipated to propel the growth of the pharma grade calcium sulphate market is the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals are drugs and medications that are developed, manufactured, and used to diagnose, treat, or prevent diseases in humans and animals. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer is fuelling this demand as more individuals require long-term medications to manage these conditions.

Pharma grade calcium sulphate enhances pharmaceutical formulations by acting as a high-purity excipient that ensures consistent tablet hardness, stability, and controlled release of active ingredients. For instance, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, a Belgium-based trade association, in 2022, North America represented 52.3% of global pharmaceutical sales, while Europe accounted for 22.4%. Therefore, the growing demand for pharmaceuticals is vital in driving the expansion of the pharma grade calcium sulphate market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market?

Significant companies operating in the pharma grade calcium sulphate market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, Solvay S.A., Avantor Inc., MP Biomedicals LLC, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients, SRL Chemical, GFS Chemicals Inc., American Elements, Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Annexe Chem, Noah Technologies Corporation, Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd, Nikunj Chemicals, Shiva Inorganics, Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., China Shuanghua Gypsum, Jingmen City Leixin Gypsum.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharma-grade-calcium-sulphate-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends & Innovations In The Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market?

Companies leading the pharma grade calcium sulphate market are focused on developing innovative products using synthetic medical-grade bassanite to bolster the purity and consistency of calcium sulphate products. Synthetic medical-grade bassanite, a high-purity, partially dehydrated form of calcium sulphate CaSO₄·0.5H₂O, contributes to the production of pharma-grade calcium sulphate by providing a consistent, contaminant-free source that complies with strict regulatory standards for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

How Is The Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market Segmented?

The market study segments the pharma grade calcium sulphate market by:

1 By Type: Calcium Sulphate Dihydrate, Calcium Sulphate Hemihydrate, Calcium Sulphate Anhydrite

2 By Application: Pharmaceutical Excipients, Binders In Tablet Formulations, Calcium Supplements, Diagnostic Agents

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Distribution, Online Distribution, Wholesale Distribution, Retail Distribution

Subsegments:

1 By Calcium Sulphate Dihydrate: Fine Powder, Granular Form, Micronized Grade

2 By Calcium Sulphate Hemihydrate: Alpha Hemihydrate, Beta Hemihydrate, High Purity Hemihydrate

3 By Calcium Sulphate Anhydrite: Natural Anhydrite, Synthetic Anhydrite, High-Density Anhydrite

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pharma Grade Calcium Sulphate Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the pharma grade calcium sulphate market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of these and other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/calcium-peroxide-global-market-report

Calcium Carbide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/calcium-carbide-global-market-report

Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/calcium-channel-blocker-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.