Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Personal Mobility Devices Market is projected to climb from $11.74 billion in 2024 to $12.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is mainly driven by urban congestion, rising fuel prices, an increase in bicycle infrastructure, the growth of e-commerce delivery services, and a rising awareness of environmental concerns.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Personal Mobility Devices Market Size?

In the foreseeable future, the personal mobility devices market is touted to see robust growth, with predictions of $17.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. Factors such as the expansion of micromobility services, supportive urban planning policies, rising demand for eco-friendly transport, increasing health and fitness trends, and growing use of swappable batteries are set to fuel this progress. Concurrently, major trends such as the proliferation of subscription-based PMD models, the integration of internet of things IoT features, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication focus, enhanced safety features and standards, and growth in foldable and portable designs are expected to dominate the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Personal Mobility Devices Market?

A significant driver of the personal mobility devices market is the rising prevalence of disabilities. As defined by the World Health Organization WHO, disabilities refer to long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments that, in interaction with various barriers, may hinder an individual's full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others. The prevalence of such disabilities, primarily driven by an aging population and the corresponding increase in age-related conditions like arthritis, vision impairment, and dementia, is expected to propel the growth of the personal mobility devices market in the coming years.

For individuals with disabilities, personal mobility devices such as wheelchairs and scooters are essential as they enhance independence, improve access to daily activities, and support greater participation in social and professional life. The rising prevalence of disabilities, echoed in an increase of 610,000 4.4% reporting long-term health conditions in 2021/2022 according to the Department for Work and Pensions, UK, is driving the growth of the personal mobility devices market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Personal Mobility Devices Market?

Key industry players in this personal mobility devices market include Medline Industries Inc., Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Ottobock, Arjo AB, Invacare Holdings Corporation, NOVA Medical Products, Permobil, Sunrise Medical LLC, DRIVE MEDICAL GMBH & CO. KG, Performance Health Supply Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Carex Health Brands Inc., Compass Health Brands, GF Health Products Inc., amongst others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Personal Mobility Devices Market?

In a bid to stay ahead of the curve, major companies in the personal mobility devices market are investing in technologically advanced products like hands-free personal mobility devices. For instance, in February 2024, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. launched the UNI-ONE, a hands-free personal mobility device with self-balancing technology and intuitive control mechanisms, aiming to enhance user interaction and mobility.

How Is The Personal Mobility Devices Market Segmented?

The personal mobility devices market encompasses a wide range of product types, distribution channels, and end-users. It is segmented by product into Walking Aids, Handbikes, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Stair-lifts, Power Add On Products, Wheelchairs, and other product types. The distribution channels include wholesalers or distributors, online retailers, multi-brand stores, and specialty stores. End-users consist of hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, homecare settings, and other end users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Personal Mobility Devices Market?

Geographically, North America held the lion's share of the personal mobility devices market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to display the fastest growth during the forecast period.

